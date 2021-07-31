Katie Ledecky Wins Her Third Consecutive Gold Medal in Women's 800m Freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

With this victory, Katie Ledecky won her second gold medal in Tokyo

Katie Ledecky has added to her Tokyo Olympics medal count with another gold!

The swimmer, 24, finished first with 8:12.57 and officially became the three-time Olympic champion in the 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday. Australia's Ariarne Titmus took silver with 8:13.83 and Italy's Simona Quadarella won bronze with 8:18.35.

Since her 2012 Olympic debut in London at age 15, Ledecky has won two consecutive Olympic golds, four golds at World Championships and two straight Pan Pacific Championships golds in the 800m event.

In Tokyo, Ledecky, who is a specialist at distance freestyle events, won gold in the women's 1500m freestyle. She's also won silver in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay and women's 400m freestyle.

This gold medal marks Ledecky's sixth in an individual event, officially ranks her first all-time among women's swimmers and second all-time regardless of sport.

Earlier this week, Ledecky spoke to reporters about her attitude going into each of her races.

Explaining why and how she's "been so successful" in her career, the Stanford grad said, "I approach each race with a belief in myself. It's the attitude I've always had that's why I've been so successful," adding, "Anything can happen, [the attitude I go in with is] I can beat the world record in this race. That's the kind of pressure and confidence I try to build up. It's a blessing to have that attitude. I think that's why I broke so many world records and swam fast. It's hard to maintain for nine years but, I've learned a lot over the years."

Ledecky holds a total of seven Olympic gold medals, second only to swimmer Jenny Thompson's eight, all won in relays.