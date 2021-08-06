Four-Time Olympian Kara Winger Will Be Team USA's Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer: 'An Incredible Honor'

"There's no better way to conclude my career as an Olympic athlete than to lead the U.S. team into the Closing Ceremony," Kara Winger said in a statement

Kara Winger of Team United States competes in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021

Kara Winger is ending her time in Tokyo on a high note.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced on Friday that the four-time Olympian — a track and field athlete who competes in the javelin throw — will be Team USA's flag bearer during Sunday's closing ceremony.

"It's an incredible honor to be selected by my fellow Team USA athletes to be our flag bearer," Winger said in a statement. "There's no better way to conclude my career as an Olympic athlete than to lead the U.S. team into the Closing Ceremony."

"On behalf of Team USA, we want to thank the Tokyo Organizing Committee, the people of Tokyo and the country of Japan for hosting these Olympic Games and bringing the world back together again through sport," she added.

Winger is one of two captains for the U.S. track and field team at the Tokyo Olympics. While in Tokyo, she placed 17th in the javelin competition — her second-best Olympic career performance.

Team USA's last closing ceremony flag bearer was Simone Biles, who held the honor during the 2016 Rio Games.

For the opening ceremony last month, Team USA turned to Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez — both of whom will be playing in gold medal games in the coming days — to act as flag bearers.

"It's very difficult to describe — the energy is insane, I know our country's in a tough moment right now but right now we all feel unified and it's incredible," the WNBA star — whose team is up for their seventh consecutive Olympic title — previously remarked of the big moment.

"This is absolutely incredible, thank God I have Sue here holding me up because I'm freaking out a little bit, I'm not going to lie," added Alvarez, who will be facing off against Japan in the baseball finals.

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBC.