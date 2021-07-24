Jordan Matyas, who plays on the U.S. women's rugby sevens team, married Ryan Matyas back in 2018

Team USA's Jordan Matyas on Perks of Husband Also Being Rugby Player: 'He's Always There Pushing Me'

Jordan Matyas' husband really understands her career as a professional rugby player — because he is one, too.

Jordan, 28, tells PEOPLE while chatting with reporters at an Olympic press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday that it's "amazing having a partner that also competes internationally and having had like a built-in training partner."

The couple was married in August 2018 after getting engaged in April of that year. Ryan, 30, plays as a wing for Major League Rugby's San Diego Legion and has been on the roster for the U.S. national rugby fifteens team.

"It's just been amazing to have that person to push you off the field when like you don't want to run anymore or you don't want to lift anymore," Jordan adds. "And like, he's always there pushing me and it's definitely helped me keep my fitness up and keep my morale high [amid the COVID-19 pandemic-caused Olympics postponement]."

Noting that teammate Abby Gustaitis is also engaged to a rugby player, Alex Corbisiero, Jordan says, "[That] kind of attests to how amazing it is to have a partner that understands what you need."

Jordan began playing rugby in 2007 and later was on her college team at Brigham Young University. She earned First Team All-American back in 2014 before going pro.

Team USA's women's rugby squad's first game of the Tokyo Olympics will be July 29 versus China, then later that day will face off against Japan.