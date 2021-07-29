Jordan Chiles said on Thursday that Biles seems to be back to her "normal self" after previously dropping out of the individual all-around competition and team final

Jordan Chiles Says Simone Biles 'Seems a Lot Better' but Is Taking Things 'Day by Day'

Simone Biles has yet to make up her mind about the rest of the Tokyo Summer Olympics after previously bowing out of the women's gymnastics team final and individual all-around competition, citing her mental health.

Speaking with Today show anchor Hoda Kotb during the individual all-around on Thursday, teammate Jordan Chiles said that Biles, 24, is still "just taking [it] day by day" but that "she seems a lot better."

"[From] what I've seen, she's her normal self," she added. "I'm really, really happy for her. It's her story to tell and whatever happens, happens."

Biles, who cheered on Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey in the all-around finals, posted a message on Twitter Wednesday night thanking her fans for their support following her exit from the events. "The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," she wrote.

During her interview with Chiles and fellow teammate grace McCallum, Kotb called Biles' message "beautiful," adding, "sometimes you don't know. You think people see you as one thing and you can tell that that meant a lot to her."

Chiles revealed the tweet made her emotional. "I read it when she posted it ... and she knocked on my door and I was like, 'You just almost made me cry, cause it's something that you don't see,'" she told Kotb. "You don't know until you actually like see something happen, then you're just like, 'Wow, that's how I feel.' And that's how she should feel. It was an amazing thing."

When asked if they're rooting for Biles to compete again in Tokyo, McCallum and Chiles didn't hesitate. "Absolutely," McCallum said. "We're behind her 100%."

Chiles added, "We love her to death."

Biles

Biles exited the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday, telling reporters she was "okay," but "just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days."

While her exit shocked the world, Biles received a slew of positive messages from former Olympians, including swimmer Michael Phelps, and gymnasts Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez.

"It's just so much pressure, and I've been watching how much pressure has been on her in the months leading up to the Games, and it's just devastating," Raisman previously told Today.

"It's also just really important to think about how much pressure has been on her, and there's only so much that someone can take," she added. "She's human, and I think sometimes people forget that. And Simone, just like everyone else, is doing the best that she can."