"I feel like clothes are always a big part of my Olympic Games," Johnny Weir said

Just how many shoes — and frocks and skirts and tuxedo jackets — did Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir bring with them to Tokyo for the Summer Games?

Wonder no more: The pair of Olympic figure skaters, who are returning as NBC commentators, brought their followers inside their hotel stay in a pair of room tours shared on social media on Wednesday.

"I feel like clothes are always a big part of my Olympic Games," Weir, 37, said by way of introduction in his portion of the tour as he took Lipinski, 39, through his trove of color-coordinated clothing and his literally dazzling accessories and his preferred skincare (plus his favorite sweet treat — Reese's-stuffed Reese's cups).

"White is kind of my go-to in summer," Weir said as he showed off a favorite ruffled, see-through top. He had a rack full of color as well, he said, which was unusual for him – but the designer Issey Miyake "sent me to Tokyo to represent Japanese designers."

"I'm just so overwhelmed and so excited," Weir said before raving of the "drawers full of sparkly stuff" that Erickson Beamon had sent, including a wrist piece he called "soup can... but make it fashion."

Lipinski, too, had lots to detail: three dozen or so pairs of shoes (including Golden Gooses and Tom Fords) and, for her outfits, "lots of florals," with pieces from LoveShackFancy, Alice + Olivia and Dress the Population.

"Short and flirty is how you roll in summer," Weir noted.

But the "best part of the room," Lipinski said, was her snacks: plenty of goldfish, plus peanut butter pretzels and M&M's. ("Mix them!" Lipinski said.)

She and Weir, close friends and fellow Olympic figure skaters, first made a splash as analysts for NBCSN during the 2014 Winter Olympics before moving to Olympic primetime in 2018 and returning this year for Tokyo.

They drew numerous eyeballs and tons of social media commentary for how they blended insider analysis with eye-catching fashions. (Not for nothing, the looks generated plenty of comparisons to the over-the-top sparkle and shine of some characters from The Hunger Games.)

"We love fashion, we love clothing and we love just slaying our style and our art, because it's part of being an entertainer," Weir told PEOPLE during the 2018 Winter Games.

"It's been really fun," Lipinski said then, adding, "Now we're on a much bigger stage and so I feel like the response has been even bigger."

The styles were no more important than the commentating, Weir told PEOPLE in 2018.

"We have a duty to say it like it is and teach people about our sport. … We want people to love what they're seeing, we want people to understand what they're seeing," he said.