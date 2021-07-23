The first lady is leading the U.S. delegation at this year's Summer Games

Jill Biden Meets with Emperor Naruhito and Zooms with Team USA Ahead of Tokyo Opening Ceremony

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined other dignitaries and heads of state from around the world — including Prince Albert of Monaco — when she visited with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday, just ahead of the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

A masked Biden, 70, waved to press as she entered the palace for the meet-and-greet wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress and pearls.

Also among the 11 guests were the presidents of Armenia, France, Kosovo and Poland.

Biden is on her first solo international trip since husband President Joe Biden entered the White House.

She arrived in Tokyo on Thursday and had dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, with whom she attended an incense workshop on Friday before the opening ceremony.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden waves as she arrives at the Imperial Palace for a meeting with Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the Imperial Palace for a meeting with Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on Friday.

On Friday the first lady also met virtually with some U.S. Olympians, including basketball player Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez, the flag-bearers for Team USA at the opening ceremony. ("Thank you so much, I love seeing you — you must be so excited!" she said with a giggle.)

She told the athletes during the virtual meeting: "I want to thank each person who helped you be here today. Now those years of work, the drive and faith that have kept you going have led you here. Congratulations."

This weekend, Dr. Biden will host a watch party at the embassy in Tokyo for the U.S. vs. Mexico softball game and is expected to attend various events in support of American athletes, the White House says.

After Japan, the first lady will fly to Honolulu before returning to Washington, D.C.