Jill Biden Changes Into Team USA Uniform to Cheer on Swimming and 3x3 Basketball in Tokyo

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden showed her support for Team USA during the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

On Saturday, the wife of President Joe Biden, 70, attended two events, 3x3 basketball and swimming, after hosting a watch party at the U.S. Embassy for the Team USA-Mexico softball game.

She is scheduled to conclude her night by watching the women's soccer team take on New Zealand.

For her first day of spectating at the pandemic-delayed Games, a mask-wearing Dr. Biden, dressed in an official Team USA Ralph Lauren ensemble, cheered on the women's 3x3 basketball team for the sport's Olympic debut.

The first lady, who was seated one row behind French President Emmanuel Macron, was seen jumping to her feet and clapping near the end of the game when Team USA defeated No. 1-ranked France 17-0.

"We walked over at the end and we just said, 'Yo, thank you so much …' Not 'Yo.' We wouldn't … 'Thank you so much for coming,' " 3x3 basketball star Kelsey Plum said about meeting the first lady after the game, USA Today reported. "Hopefully she enjoyed it and she said she was just really proud of us. So I think that we won her over a little bit."

Shortly after the conclusion of the game, Dr. Biden, who is on her first solo international outing, was seen at the aquatic center where she cheered on the U.S. swimmers during the evening preliminary heats and was seen waving and happily clapping as several Team USA athletes qualified.

Earlier in the day, she hosted the watch party at the embassy as Team USA softball game earned its third consecutive victory, defeating Mexico 3-0.

During her remarks to an audience of foreign service officers and their families, the first lady said that wearing the official Ralph Lauren-designed Team USA outfit made her "feel like a new kid — a kid on the first day of school."

She continued, "You know how you have all your new clothes, but you didn't wash them — so these jeans are so stiff. So, note to self."

"I'm really excited for this game aren't you?" she said. "As you can see, I'm all decked out."

After her time in Tokyo — where she also attended the Olympic opening ceremony and met with Japan's emperor and prime minister — Dr. Biden will next fly to Honolulu before returning to Washington, D.C.