Jessica Springsteen and U.S. Equestrian Team Win Silver After Jump-Off with Sweden

The first-time Olympian came in second along with Laura Kraut and McLain Ward in the equestrian team jumping final at the Tokyo Summer Olympics

First-time Olympian Jessica Springsteen will leave Japan with a silver medal.

The daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa won silver on Saturday night at the Tokyo Summer Games along with Laura Kraut and McLain Ward as the three-person U.S. equestrian team placed second in their jumping competition.

They ever-so-narrowly trailed Sweden after tying in the final but then came up a little more than 1 second short in the jump-off. (Belgium won bronze.)

The second-place finish is a repeat of the event five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Jessica, 29, told reporters earlier this week that the Olympics had been a dream for a long time.

"I've got my horse [Don Juan van de Donkhoeve] jumping beautifully. I'm thrilled with the way he's jumping," she said Friday.

That echoes what she told PEOPLE earlier this year: "The partnership you have with your horse is everything, and with Don I have a really, really strong partnership. Sometimes you get a horse and it can take you a long time get to know each other, but with him, we came together quickly and we've been able to build on that ever since."

There were challenges in Tokyo, though.

"I definitely had a lot more nerves today, as opposed to the first day," she admitted after the team qualified for the final but she failed to advance in the individual competition.

"I want to make everyone at home proud and have a good performance for my teammates," she said. "And I think we're sitting in a good spot."

Jessica told reporters that her hopes of one day making it to the Games "felt so far away for so long. So the fact that it's a reality, I'm just really trying to take in every minute of it."

But her horse's performance in the fall was the light bulb moment about her chances in Tokyo, she said: "I think in our sport, it's so much to do with timing, you have to really have the right horse at the right time."

Given her family, Jessica has fielded questions about her last name as well.

"I just try to stay focused on what I'm doing and what I'm here for basically. I've been so grateful that my parents have supported me throughout my career," she told reporters this week. "They've been on this journey for me. It's been like a huge dream for them as well. So I'm just really happy that I can make them proud. And I just try to focus on what I'm here to do."

She was competing with two Olympic veterans: Kraut and Ward, both of whom are past champions in the team jumping event.

Ward raved of Jessica ahead of the final, telling the press on Friday: "Jess is brilliant, the horse is brilliant."

She has returned the praise in kind

"Just to be selected to this team with riders that I've looked up to throughout my career is a huge honor for me," she said this week. "It's great to be here."

Jessica has ridden since she was a girl after the family moved to New Jersey and her mom took up lessons at a nearby barn ("She was like my first riding idol").

The Springsteen men also ride, Jessica said Friday.

"We have western horses on my farm in New Jersey," she said. "So we'll all go out with my brothers, like out in the woods and everything."