Jessica Springsteen and Team USA Are Headed to Equestrian Jumping Final at Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. equestrian jumping team earned a spot in Saturday’s team show jumping final — with a gold medal on the line

Jessica Springsteen is one step closer to her first Olympic medal.

The U.S. equestrian jumping team earned a spot in Saturday's team show jumping final at the Tokyo Summer Olympics following their quality performance on Friday. Springsteen, 29, advanced alongside teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward — who previously won gold together at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The team finished fifth in the competition, easily advancing to the final. Both Springsteen and Kraut displaced one rail for four penalty points each, while Ward finished with five penalties.

"Jessie's brilliant," Ward told reporters afterwards, per ESPN. "The horse is brilliant. She's had actually a little bit of bad luck. Her horse jumps phenomenal, and I think will deliver a clear tomorrow.''

Earlier in the Games, Springsteen — who is the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa — remained optimistic after failing to qualify for the individual jumping final. "All in all, I'm thrilled with the round, and I'm excited for the rest of the week," she said, according to Sports Illustrated.

Springsteen is currently ranked 14th in the world in show jumping, and secured her spot on the U.S. equestrian roster on July 6. In Tokyo, she has been navigating challenging courses of five and a half-foot fences astride Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion.

"It's the biggest honor," she previously told PEOPLE of competing for Team USA. "Throughout my career, representing my country has been my goal, and so to be doing so at the Olympics, it's a huge honor. I couldn't be more excited."

RELATED VIDEO: Allyson Felix Wins First Medal Since Becoming a Mom — Is Now Most Decorated Female Track Olympian

Though her loved ones are unable to cheer her on in person at the Games due to the historic spectator ban, she's feeling their support stateside.

"My family has gotten so involved in the sport, it's a huge passion for them," she says. "They've all been on this journey with me, so I wish we could be there together, but it's important that that everyone stays safe. That's the most important thing."

"I'm constantly on the phone with them, my friends, every day. Everyone is so excited," she added.