Jade Carey was promoted to Thursday's all-around final after Simone Biles, who finished first in qualifying, surprisingly withdrew from the event

Jade Carey Will 'Show the World Just How Strong She Is,' Mom Says, After Replacing Simone Biles in All-Around

Jade Carey is an absolute all-around threat.

For Thursday's women's final at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Carey, who will now be one of the gymnasts to watch, was promoted to compete in the event after fellow Team USA star Simone Biles withdrew citing mental health concerns.

Biles, 24, finished first and Carey, 21, was ninth in the qualifying round — but due to the rule of only having two gymnasts per nation compete in an individual final, Carey was left off.

On Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles would not participate in the women's individual all-around final, where she was the defending champion.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," said the statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals," the statement concluded.

Carey, a first-time Olympian as well as a floor and vault powerhouse, was expecting to rest until Monday and Tuesday, when the vault and floor finals were set to take place. (She received the third-highest floor score and the second-highest vault score.)

Now, she will be competing on all four apparatuses.

Jade Carey

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the all-around final, Jade's mom, Danielle, expressed her joy after the news of her daughter's second chance at gold in the event.

"I am grateful for this opportunity for Jade to show the world just how strong she is! I have no doubt she will make us all proud!" Danielle says.

On the message she would send to her daughter, Danielle says, "Have fun out there, and enjoy the experience of a lifetime! We are all rooting for you and Sunisa [Lee]!"

She will certainly be cheering on her husband Brian, who is their daughter Jade's coach and the only parent to was able to travel to Tokyo.

After Team USA earned silver in the team final on Tuesday following Biles' exit — their first second-place since the 2008 Games — they are expected to be in close competition in the all-around with gymnasts from China and Russia.

Carey will be one to watch for another reason: If she completes a triple-double layout, which is three twists and two flips in a straight position, she could have her skill named after her and the honor of having the highest difficulty of any floor skill in women's gymnastics.

Carey, a Phoenix native who committed to Oregon State in 2014 and signed a national letter of intent in 2017, deferred her enrollment until after the Tokyo Olympics. She was taking remote classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now she will be competing for another chance at all-around gold, where she will be representing the U.S. alongside Lee.