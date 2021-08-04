Hunter Woodhall Sends Love to Girlfriend Tara Davis After Her Olympics Debut: 'Absolutely Mind-Blowing'

Tara Davis just competed at her first Olympic Games — and no one is more proud than Paralympian Hunter Woodhall.

Davis, 22, placed sixth in the women's long jump on Tuesday at the Tokyo Games, with a final jump score of 6.84. Her American teammate Brittney Reese won the silver medal in the event.

A recent graduate of the University of Texas, Davis qualified for the U.S. Olympic track and field team with a 6.85 jump.

"I cannot express how proud I am of you," sprinter Woodhall, 22, wrote on Instagram. "Last year, Tara Davis was not ready to compete in the Olympics. Last year Tara was fighting injuries, tough competitions (when you could actually compete), mental health, and so many other battles. To see what you did yesterday motivates me more than you know."

Woodhall — who is a two-time Paralympic medalist after competing in Rio — continued, "To compete at the Olympics is one thing, to be disappointed at finishing 6th in a world filled with 7 billion people is another. It shows how driven you are and how motivated you are to be the best. This is only the beginning and it will add fuel to the fire for whatever is next. You are my hero and I can't wait for you to be home to celebrate an amazing season together."

Alongside his message, Woodhall shared a series of selfies of the happy couple making goofy faces for the camera.

"To everyone watching just to put some more perspective on what happened yesterday. Tara has had a full NCAA season leading into the Olympics which is a massive feat on its own," his note continued. "On top of that 7 of the 8 finalists in the long jump were also finalists in 2016 at the Rio Games. Tara was the youngest competitor, the only without experience in an Olympic final, and had the longest season of any competing and still performed so well. Absolutely mind-blowing how special you are Tara Davis."

Woodhall also sent congratulations to the other women who competed in long jump, particularly calling out Reese for bringing home a silver for Team USA.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Woodhall praised "how resilient" his superstar girlfriend is.

"I don't think people realize how hard she works, how much she's fought through," he praised.