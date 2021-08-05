How Olympians Valarie Allman and Adeline Gray Celebrated Their Medal Wins: Champagne, Pizza and Late Nights

"I've just been trying to soak it all in," champion discus thrower Valarie Allman told reporters

One thing Olympic medal winners don't get a whole lot of after their wins is sleep, especially if you're Valarie Allman or Adeline Gray.

Speaking with PEOPLE at a press conference after their respective victories at the Tokyo Games — gold for Allman, 26, in the women's discus throw; silver for Gray, 30, in women's freestyle wrestling (76kg) — the two talked about how they celebrated.

Coincidentally, they neither slept.

And they both have a few stories about the annoyance of the kind of drug tests they go through.

"I wish they would take our blood and be able to move on with their lives, but you spend two hours trying to pee," Gray said to laughs from reporters in the room.

The wrestler added: "I did get to go back out after we got out of the doping hours later and have a glass of champagne with some of my coaches and really soak in that I'm coming home with an Olympic medal. And so it was a very special moment for sure."

Adeline Gray Credit: Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Allman, too, treated herself (and, she told Gray, "I've also experienced prolonged peeing after drug testing").

After winning her gold, Allman said she "enjoyed hanging out with my coach, I enjoyed FaceTiming my family, seeing my dog. I went and got some pizza, got some ice cream."

Eventually, she said, she "made it to bed around 6 a.m. to then wake up at 7 a.m. — so the party's still going. I'm here with you guys [at the press conference], this is great."

Valarie Allman Credit: Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm glad to hear you didn't sleep either," Gray added, noting that she and her sister Geneva "went to sleep around 5 [a.m.] and then we woke up around 6:30."

