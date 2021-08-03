Simone Biles made her return to the Olympic competition on Tuesday after pulling out of all her other individual event finals

Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Her Only Tokyo Olympics Individual Event, Sunisa Lee Takes Fifth

Back, and as amazing as ever.

Simone Biles made her return to the Olympic competition on Tuesday after pulling out of all of her previous individual events due to a case of what she has called the "twisties," and ended up winning bronze in the women's beam final. Biles scored 14.000 for her routine.

Biles' teammate Sunisa "Suni" Lee — the Tokyo Games women's gymnastics individual all-around champion — also medaled, coming in fifth place with a score of 13.866.

The gold medal went to Guan Chenchen of China with 14.633, and her teammate Tang Xijing took the silver with her score of 14.233.

Their teammates Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Mykayla Skinner were all in the stands to cheer the women on.

U.S.A. Gymnastics announced that Biles would participate in the beam just 24 hours before the final, saying in their statement, "We are so excited." The news was a welcome surprise after Biles abruptly exited from last Tuesday's team final and subsequently withdrew from all her other individual event finals: all-around, vault, bars and floor.

She later explained that she was focusing on her mental health and had lost air awareness during flips. The "twisties," which Biles mentioned, is a phenomenon in which gymnasts lose their understanding of where they are in the air, which could put them at risk of injury at landing.

Biles said to her Instagram followers that her "mind & body are simply not in sync." She told those who have made comments about her absence from the events, "I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface."

The 24-year-old's exit from the other individual events left room for some of her teammates to shine, including Lee, whose all-around medal came as she ended the competition with 57.433.

Team USA's Jade Carey later won her own gold in the individual floor final. Mykayla Skinner, who — like Carey — was competing as an individual, took the silver medal in vault.

All of the U.S. women's gymnastics team has won a medal in these Games, with Chiles securing hers in the Team Final, in which Biles performed the vault before exiting.