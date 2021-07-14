"Every moment that I watch Jordan is the most amazing moment as a mom," Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles' mom Gina said

Gymnast Jordan Chiles' Mom Will Have to Report to Prison on the Day of Women's Team Olympic Final

Jordan Chiles is preparing to represent Team U.S.A. at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the Oregon-born gymnast's big moment comes at the same time as a member of her family faces a life-changing period in their life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 20-year-old's mother Gina Chiles will report to prison on the day that the women's team is expected to compete in the final if they make it through qualifying. Gina recently opened up about watching her daughter achieve greatness during a trying time for their family, as she appeared Wednesday on Today with the other moms of the gymnastics women's team.

"Every moment that I watch Jordan is the most amazing moment as a mom," Gina told Hoda Kotb, as she fought back tears. "And so I just am looking at it as not bittersweet, but just sweet, period, that she's here."

According to court documents obtained by CBS 42, Gina previously admitted to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her commercial properties management business, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.

Gina, who pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, the outlet reports.

Jordan will still have some support at the Tokyo Olympics, as she's built a strong bond with teammate Simone Biles. "Simone really pushes because she pushes herself," Simone's mother Nellie Biles said of the friendship.

"And I see her doing the same thing, too, with Jordan," Nellie added. "And that bond has just — I mean, they fight, believe me. They do fight. We don't get into it. I don't get in the way because the next minute, they're hugging. That's a special relationship that they have."

Simone, 24, is heading to the Olympics for the second time, after racking up four gold medals and one bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. "It's still a surreal feeling," Nellie said of watching her daughter claim G.O.A.T. status. "It doesn't get old. It just feels, this time around, even more special."

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles Says She Worried She 'Peaked' in 2016: 'How Can I Get Any Better Than That?'

"I'm excited to be in an atmosphere where everybody kind of wants the same thing and is striving for perfection and they're so dedicated and they've been trying so hard," Simone recently told PEOPLE of her return to the Olympics.