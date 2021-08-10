Getty Photographer on What It's Really Like to Capture the Olympics — and Shares Favorite Pictures

"The atmosphere is completely different this year in Tokyo than from the two previous Games. In Rio and PyeongChang, the energy of the roaring crowd was palpable. You could feel the vibrations of the stands and hear the screams of chants in different languages from around the world, all crammed into one stadium. I often know a big moment is coming because the roar of the crowd will begin.

"One of my favorite Olympic moments is when athletes unite with their families after winning a medal. Usually tears are streaming down their faces or they are smiling from ear-to-ear. Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families aren't here in person this year, and the stands are sparsely seated with athletes and journalists. The intensity is still here and extremely apparent as these athletes are fierce competitors who have brought their best with or without fans in the stands."