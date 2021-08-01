Team USA Sprinter Fred Kerley Wins Silver Medal in Men's 100m Race

Fred Kerley came in second in the race that was dominated by Jamaican legend Usain Bolt in the last three Games

Fred Kerley kicked off his time at the Tokyo Games with a silver medal.

The American sprinter, 26, came in second place on Sunday in the men's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium with a time of 9.84. He fell just behind Italy's Marcell Jacobs, 9.80, while Canada's Andre de Grasse, 9.89, won the bronze medal.

Kerley's teammate Ronnie Baker placed fifth, with a time of 9.95 seconds.

"You've got to be happy with coming to the biggest stage of your career because a lot of people can't say they came to the Olympic Games," Kerley told reporters of his performance on Sunday, also adding that the "100m has got to be the sharpest, there's not room for [any] mistakes."

Asked by PEOPLE after the race about pushing himself to continue to set personal bests, he said simply, "the future is bright."

In the last three Games, Jamaica's Usain Bolt won the gold in the 100m. He has since retired, leaving room for a new crop of racers. Still, no one has beat his world record time of 9.58.

The last time a Team USA sprinter took the gold was in 2004, with Justin Gatlin.

Kerley is also slated to compete in the men's 200m, and the men's 4x100m relay for Team USA before the Games conclusion next weekend.