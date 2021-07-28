Tokyo Summer Olympics: All the Firsts at the 2020 Games

No skating by here! 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Team Japan became the first gold medalist in women's street skateboarding during the sport's Olympic debut July 26.

In getting the gold, the teen also became Japan's youngest-ever Olympic medalist, per the AP. Rayssa Leal, 13, of Brazil, took silver, while Funa Nakayama, 16, also of Japan, won bronze.

In scoring silver, Leal also become her country's youngest-ever medalist, on what the Olympic organization cited as "what is believed to be the youngest Olympic podium ever."