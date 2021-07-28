Tokyo Summer Olympics: All the Firsts at the 2020 Games
The record books will be racing to keep up with all the history being made at the long-awaited Summer Olympics
Inaugural Surfing Medals Awarded
Carissa Moore of Team USA won gold in the first-ever women's shortboard surfing event July 27, taking the top prize in the sport's Olympic debut.
The Philippines Wins First Gold
Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz scored the first-ever gold medal for her country July 26, lifting a whopping 127kg (279 pounds!) with ease.
First Skateboarding Medals Awarded
No skating by here! 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Team Japan became the first gold medalist in women's street skateboarding during the sport's Olympic debut July 26.
In getting the gold, the teen also became Japan's youngest-ever Olympic medalist, per the AP. Rayssa Leal, 13, of Brazil, took silver, while Funa Nakayama, 16, also of Japan, won bronze.
In scoring silver, Leal also become her country's youngest-ever medalist, on what the Olympic organization cited as "what is believed to be the youngest Olympic podium ever."
First Individual Foil Fencing Gold for Team USA
Team USA fencer Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to medal in the individual foil event, getting the gold on July 25.
Historic First Gold in Taekwondo for the US
In another historic win, Team USA's Anastasija Zolotic won her country's first Olympic gold medal in women's taekwondo on July 25.
First Openly Trans Athletes Competing
Though the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has welcomed transgender athletes to compete in the Olympics since 2004, no one has done so openly until now, the Associated Press reported.
Quinn, a member of the Canadian women's soccer team, made history as the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics during a July 24 game against Japan.
Other trans athletes to watch are Laurel Hubbard, a women's weight lifter competing for New Zealand, and Chelsea Wolfe, a reserve member of Team USA's BMX Freestyle team. According to the outlet, they're not alone, either.
"In addition to Quinn, Hubbard and Wolfe, some transgender athletes are competing without discussing their transition," per the AP.
Youngest-Ever Athletes
Age is just a number for these youthful competitors, who aren't kidding around.
Skateboarder Sky Brown, 13, debuts as Team Great Britain's youngest-ever athlete to compete in the Summer Games, according to the IOC. Fellow skateboarder Kokona Hiraki, 12, of Team Japan, also enters as the youngest Summer Olympian for her country.
Syrian table tennis sensation Hend Zaza, 12, debuted as the youngest competitor in her sport in Olympic history on July 24, though she lost her opening match.
Zero Medals for Team USA on Day 1
The Games began with a shaky start for the United States, with Team USA failing to medal entirely on July 24. American athletes competing in archery, cycling, fencing, air rifle and pistol shooting, and weightlifting vied without nabbing a spot on the podium.
The opening day went down as the nation's worst start to the Summer Olympics since the 1972 Munich Games, CNN reported.
First Gender-Balanced Olympics
In another record smashed, the Tokyo Summer Olympics are the "first gender-balanced Games in history," the IOC reported.
Paving the way for a more equitable future, nearly 49 percent of athletes competing are women, according to the committee. In another promotion of gender representation, the Games will feature 18 total mixed events, nine more than the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics
First Hmong American Olympic Gymnast
Team USA's Sunisa Lee makes history the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast, making her debut at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
On July 27, the first-time Olympian won silver alongside Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum at the women's team gymnastics final July 27.
Before the Games began, Lee told PEOPLE that her title as the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast "means a lot to the Hmong community ... and to just be an inspiration to other Hmong people [means] a lot to me too."
Four New Sports Debut
Hello surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate! The four sports make their Olympic debut at the Tokyo Summer Games, kicking off with skateboarding and surfing on July 25, with sport climbing and karate to follow in August.
In addition, softball and baseball are back for the first time in 13 years, due in part the popularity of both sports in host nation Japan, according to The New York Times.
No Spectators in Attendance
For the first time in history, the Olympics commence without fans in attendance, after Tokyo declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 concerns shortly before the Games begin. The emergency proclamation is effective until at least Aug. 22 – for the entirety of the Olympics, which began July 23 and are slated to end Aug. 8.
The blanket spectator ban had been previously agreed upon by the IOC, International Paralympic Committee, and Tokyo organizers in June, in the event that such a crisis would be declared.
"It's been a while now that we've been competing without fans and we miss everybody so much," Christen Press of Team USA's women's soccer team said of the spectator ban, following the team's loss to Sweden July 21.
"We could hear each other, we could hear our own breath a little bit, but we do feel the support from everyone from our family and fans back home, and honestly the support powers us through," she added.
USA Takes First Gold Medal in 3-on-3 Basketball Debut
For the inaugural Olympic competition of 3-on-3 basketball, team USA (WNBA players Stephanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Allisha Gray) bested Russia 18-15 to take home the sport's first-ever gold medal.