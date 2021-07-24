China's Yang Qian claimed the first gold medal of the delayed 2020 Summer Games

First Medals of Tokyo Olympics Awarded in Women's 10m Air Rifle

The Games have begun.

The first medals of the Tokyo Olympics were awarded on Friday morning in Japan, with China's Yang Qian clinching gold in the 10m air rifle.

She was followed by Anastasiia Galashina of Russia, who secured silver, and Nina Christen of Switzerland, who won bronze.

Team USA competitor Mary Tucker finished in sixth in the 10m. Tucker still has other events left to compete in, including the air rifle mixed team and 50m smallbore rifle, three positions on July 31.

In a press conference after her victory, Qian said she "went through many trials and training and my efforts finally paid off. I learned a lot. I'm quite happy and excited to win the first gold."

Medalists Yaxuan Xiong, Anastasiia Galashina, Nina Christen Medalists Yaxuan Xiong, Anastasiia Galashina, Nina Christen | Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

She also has big plans for when she returns home to China — which include a homemade meal.

"I love all her dishes, it's my mom's home cooking. I want shrimp. Fried shrimp would be nice," said Qian.

The Games kicked off with an exciting ceremony at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Friday night, which included fireworks, nods to traditional Japanese customs and even a surprise video musical performance that featured John Legend and Keith Urban.

The Games' Olympic cauldron was lit by tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who is competing for Team Japan, to end the spectacle.