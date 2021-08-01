Couple Goals! Team USA's Gerek Meinhardt Wins Fencing Bronze After Wife Lee Kiefer's Historic Gold

Gerek Meinhardt won bronze with the U.S. men's foil fencing team a week after wife Lee Kiefer picked up Team USA's first gold for individual foil

Japan's Takahiro Shikine (L) compete against USA's Gerek Meinhardt in the mens team foil bronze medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on August 1, 2021.

Japan's Takahiro Shikine (L) compete against USA's Gerek Meinhardt in the mens team foil bronze medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on August 1, 2021.

Gerek Meinhardt and Lee Kiefer won't be coming home from Tokyo empty handed.

Team USA's men's foil fencing team — consisting of Meinhardt, Alex Massialas, Race Imboden, and Nick Itkin — picked up their second consecutive bronze medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although the team's loss to the Russian Olympic Committee ended their chances at winning gold, they triumphed over Japan, winning 45-31.

Meinhardt, who was part of the 2016 Olympic team, celebrated the victory a week after his wife walked away with a medal of her own, winning Team USA's first gold for individual foil.

"So proud!! Kiefer, 27, wrote on Instagram alongside some celebratory shots with Meinhardt on Sunday.

"My man fenced beautifully," she added on her Instagram Story.

Meinhardt — who, like his wife, is also a medical student at the University of Kentucky — gave Kiefer a big congratulations following her historic win.

Gerek Meinhardt of Team United States celebrates after defeating Team Germany to advance to the Sem-finals in Men's Fencing Foil Team Quarterfinal on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 01, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. Credit: Elsa/Getty

"My wife just made my #Olympics dream complete," the four-time Olympian, 31, wrote on Twitter last week.



"Words can't describe how bad she wanted this, how hard she worked, or how proud of her I am," he added. "Thank you ALL for the incredible words of support. We felt each one of them. @TeamUSA @USAFencing HISTORY!!!"

Earlier this week, Kiefer and the rest of the women's foil team also found themselves competing for bronze, ultimately falling to Italy.

"We lived like a family for five months and of course we wanted that medal," she told reporters afterwards. "We've had such a fulfilling, beautiful journey that none of us knew was possible. We've taken our fencing to places that I think are incredible. I am filled with pride for my teammates. It hurts right now but we left it all out there. We have no regrets whatsoever."