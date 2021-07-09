"We'll be happy if we come away with any medal, but I don't think we'll be a hundred percent satisfied unless it's gold," Kat Holmes says of her goals at the Tokyo Olympics

Fencer Kat Holmes Has Her Eyes Set on Gold at the Tokyo Olympics — and Beyond

"When I'm fencing, I feel like I'm doing what I was made to do," Kat Holmes tells PEOPLE on a recent Zoom call.

The 27-year-old fencer says she was drawn to the sport through stories she read as a child, like the Song of the Lioness series by Tamora Pierce, which follows a young female protagonist named Alanna on her quest to become a sword-wielding knight.

Characters like Alanna, along with others from the Harry Potter and Eragon novels, inspired Holmes to join a fencing club near her home in Washington, D.C. when she was 9. Now, years later, the choice to follow in the footsteps of her favorite fictional characters has Holmes on the cusp of a second Olympic Games.

In three weeks, Holmes will be joining the U.S. Olympic fencing team as they compete at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in Japan, which begins July 23. And after leaving the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games without a medal, she has one goal this time around.

"Win gold," says Holmes, who has been hitting the weights over the last year with a virtual trainer using the app, Future. "I think when we went to Rio, me and my team, we were just so happy to be going to the Olympics that obviously we want to win and do well, but it was like just getting to the Olympics was the goal in many ways."

Fencer Katharine (Kat) Holmes Credit: Ed Mulholland/Getty

"But this time we want to win," she adds. "We'll be happy if we come away with any medal, but I don't think we'll be a hundred percent satisfied unless it's gold."

NBC will air fencing events beginning July 23, and the programs will be split into the three fencing disciplines: foil, epee (Holmes' specialty), and sabre. Each discipline features its own sword-like weapon, according to USA Fencing.

The foil is a lightweight weapon based on a centuries-old court sword and requires fencers to strike an opponent in the torso with the tip of their blade to score a point.

The epee blade is descended from the dueling sword, and though it is of similar length to the foil (about 35 inches), it is heavier and stiffer. Epee points can be scored by touching an opponent anywhere on the body, including the head, with the tip of the weapon.

The sabre blade resembles the foil in weight and length, but it is primarily used as a thrusting and cutting weapon. That means fencers can score their points with the edge of their blade and the tip. Points are counted when the area from an opponent's hip to the top of their head is struck.

"Fencing from the very beginning is technical, it's so different," Holmes says of what is most misunderstood about her sport. "Just the level of skill acquirement you have to get, along with that high level of athletic ability you need in other sports, I think would surprise people."

"When you layer on that strategic layer onto it, it really is the chess of sports, you really are trying to outwit your opponent," she continues. "There can be many different levels to every match where you come up with a solution and then your opponent solves it and you have to come up with another solution."

Holmes has used her time during the COVID-19 pandemic to weightlift and build muscle ahead of Tokyo. After the Games, Holmes, already a graduate of Princeton University, will join the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

But the final chapter of her fencing story won't be written just yet.

Holmes then plans to take a year off between the four years required for medical school to add at least one more Olympics to her resume in 2024 when the Games are in France. Her passion for the competitive thrill of fencing isn't something that will easily go away, she says.

"We've seen videos when you strike a tuning fork and a wineglass explodes, everything has its own specific resonance frequency, a frequency in which it just really, really vibrates," she explains. "I feel like I'm resonating or vibrating at my resonance frequency when I'm fencing. It's just this innate sense that I'm my most me when I'm fencing."

"I'm not ready to give this up yet," Holmes adds. "I still need this."