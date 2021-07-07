On June 20, the four-time Olympic gold medalist qualified for the 50m free event, in which she is currently the reigning world champion and American record holder. Her win comes after she suffered from overtraining syndrome, according to NBC Sports, though she has since recovered. This will be the 24-year-old Texas native's second Olympic appearance; during the Rio Olympics, Manuel became the first U.S. Black female swimmer to win individual gold when she tied for the 100m free.