Famous Athletes Heading to the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA This Month
Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Durant and more familiar faces are representing the U.S. at the Olympics in Tokyo
Simone Biles
The five-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time national champion, widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time, will return for her second Olympics this summer. Biles has 25 medals to her name, making her the most decorated American gymnast in history. The 24-year-old took home four gold medals and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Games; this summer, she is expected to compete in four individual events: all-around, floor, vault and beam.
Sunisa Lee
Lee will make her first Olympic appearance this summer. The 18-year-old gymnast, who is the first Hmong American on an Olympic gymnastics team, came in second place behind Biles during the women's all-around Olympic trials, where she won both the bars and balance beam titles. Lee was a member of the gold-winning team at the 2019 World Championships, where she took home silver for the floor exercise and bronze on the uneven bars.
Cat Osterman
Osterman — along with the sport of softball — will be returning from retirement at the Games this summer. Osterman, 38, retired after softball was removed from the Olympics program after 2008, and announced her return when the sport was brought back for the 2020 Olympics. The softball star has won two Olympic medals — silver in 2008 and and gold in 2004 — as well as two World Championship gold medals.
Megan Rapinoe
The OL Reign captain is headed to her third Olympics, having won gold in London in 2012. The soccer star has also taken home the gold in two FIFA Women's World Cups, in 2015 and 2019. Rapinoe, 36 next month, is also an activist for pay equality as the U.S. Women's National Team continues to fight for salaries matching those of their male counterparts.
Alex Morgan
The Orlando Pride forward, 32 next month, has one gold medal under her belt already. This year the two-time Olympian, who competed in the 2012 and 2016 Games, will return for her third Games — her first as a mom. Morgan welcomed daughter Charlie in May 2020.
Carli Lloyd
Lloyd was named to the U.S. Women's National Team on June 23, marking her fourth time qualifying for the Olympics. The two-time Olympic gold medalist also played for Team USA in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 summer Games; the USWNT is aiming for their fifth Olympic gold next month. Lloyd, who turns 39 on July 16, will make history as the oldest American woman to play in an Olympic soccer tournament. She is also a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion.
Nelly Korda
At 22 years old, Korda became the third American woman to earn the No. 1 spot on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings on June 27, after winning her first major, the Women's PGA Championship. Korda has six LPGA Tour wins behind her, and is headed for her first Olympic appearance. Her sister, Jessica, also landed a spot on the U.S. Women's Golf Team, while their brother, Sebastian, is headed to Tokyo for tennis.
Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau is going to his first Olympics this summer. The golfer, along with his three teammates, will play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club outside of Tokyo. As the 6th-ranked golfer in the world, the 27-year-old already has eight PGA Tour wins under his belt, including the 2020 U.S. Open.
Coco Gauff
At 17, Gauff will be the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000. The tennis superstar qualified for Tokyo — her first Olympic appearance — during the French Open, at which she also became a Grand Slam quarterfinalist.
Kevin Durant
The NBA star will make his third consecutive Olympic appearance at the Games this summer, having previously been the leading scorer for Team USA in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics — and winning gold at both, too. Durant, 32, is only the fourth American male basketball player to be selected to three or more Olympic teams.
Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward will make his second Olympic appearance this summer, after helping Team USA take home the gold in London in 2012. Love, 32, also won gold during the 2010 FIBA World Championship.
Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns guard is headed to his first Olympic Games this summer. Booker, 24, is the only athlete on the 12-player Olympic roster who is currently still active in the NBA Finals. Off the court, Booker is dating reality star and model Kendall Jenner.
Diana Taurasi
The Phoenix Mercury guard, who is the all-time leading scorer in the WNBA, became the first WNBA player to reach 9,000 points on June 27. She is already a four-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA Champion. This will be the 39-year-old's fourth Olympic appearance, and first as a mom: Taurasi's wife Penny Taylor welcomed their first child together, a son named Leo Michael, in March 2018.
Sue Bird
Bird, 40, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, will make her fifth Olympic appearance this summer in Tokyo. Along with Taurasi, the Seattle Storm captain has her sights set on becoming the first U.S. basketball player to win five Olympic gold medals. Bird is engaged to fellow Olympian Megan Rapinoe.
Katie Ledecky
Ledecky, whose Olympic career began at age 15 in 2012, will make her third Olympic appearance this summer. The 24-year-old swimmer already has 15 world championship titles and five Olympic gold medals under her belt.
Simone Manuel
On June 20, the four-time Olympic gold medalist qualified for the 50m free event, in which she is currently the reigning world champion and American record holder. Her win comes after she suffered from overtraining syndrome, according to NBC Sports, though she has since recovered. This will be the 24-year-old Texas native's second Olympic appearance; during the Rio Olympics, Manuel became the first U.S. Black female swimmer to win individual gold when she tied for the 100m free.
Allyson Felix
The track star has competed in four Games and earned a total of nine medals over the course of her Olympic career, which began at age 18 with the 2004 Athens Olympics. This summer, she will compete in the 400m. This will be Felix's fifth and final Games, and her first as a mom: the 35-year-old welcomed daughter Camryn in November 2018.
Sydney McLaughlin
McLaughlin secured her place in Tokyo and broke a world record in the process during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on June 27. The 21-year-old track star won the women's 400m hurdles, setting a new record by finishing in 51.90 seconds, according to NBC Sports. Nicknamed "Syd the Kid" during the Rio Olympics in 2016, McLaughlin made headlines at age 16 as the youngest track athlete to compete for Team USA since 1972.
Caeleb Dressel
The freestyle and butterfly swimmer is already a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having won big during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Tokyo will mark the second Olympic appearance for Dressel, 24, who currently holds the world record for the 100m butterfly.
Jordan Chiles
The 20-year-old gymnast has been competing for almost 15 years — but nearly stopped after she wasn't selected to compete at the world championships in 2017. According to Essence, fellow gymnast Simone Biles then reached out to encourage Chiles to train at her gym with her coaches in Spring, Texas. Now Chiles, who is the 2021 U.S. vault bronze medalist and the 2021 Winter Cup all-around, vault & floor exercise champion, is set to make her first Olympic appearance this summer alongside Biles.
Katie Grimes
The 15-year-old swimmer is heading to her first Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, after coming in 2nd place during the 800m freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic trials. Grimes is the youngest swimmer to represent Team USA since Katie Ledecky in 2012. Earlier this year, Grimes also landed a spot to compete in the 2021 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, which will take place in August in the Seychelles.
Gabby Thomas
Between graduating from Harvard and working toward her master's degree in epidemiology, Thomas, 24, has also trained to become an Olympian. On June 26, she succeeded, winning the women's 200m in 21.61 seconds — the third-fastest time in history, according to The New York Times — and qualifying for her first Olympics. In addition to her 200m run, she'll be competing in the 4x100m relay.
Trayvon Bromell
The star sprinter, who turns 26 on July 10, cemented his place on his second Olympic team after coming in first place with a 9.80 time at the men's 100m final during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Bromell previously competed in the 2016 Rio Games, and is now making a comeback after suffering from injuries for several seasons. The track star broke the world junior record in 2014, running the 100m in 9.97 seconds.
Jessica Springsteen
Springsteen, 29, is one of the top jumpers in the country — and yes, the daughter of The Boss. In July, she was named to the U.S. Olympic jumping team, along with her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. Though she's previously represented the United States at other international competitions, this is her first Olympics (she was an alternate rider for the 2012 team).