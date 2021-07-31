Jamaican Sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah Breaks Flo-Jo's Decades-Old Olympic Record at Tokyo Games

The 29-year-old track and field sprinter won the women's 100m event at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, besting Florence Griffith Joyner's 1988 Olympic record

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Elaine Thompson-Herah has made history!

On Saturday, the 29-year-old Jamaican track and field sprinter won the women's 100m event at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, besting the Olympic record that was previously held by Florence Griffith Joyner.

Thompson-Herah set the record with 10.61 seconds, allowing her to take home gold in the coveted sporting event. Flo-Jo previously held the record since the 1988 Seoul Olympics with 10.62 seconds. Her 10.49 seconds world record still stands, however.

Fellow Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the silver medal with a time of 10.74 seconds, while Shericka Jackson, also from Jamaica, finished the event in 10.76 seconds for bronze.

The win marked Thompson-Herah's third Olympic gold medal, adding to her 100m and 200m titles she previously scored in Rio de Janeiro back in 2016.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness celebrated his country's claim of the podium in a series of social media posts.

"Proud cya done! #TeamJamaica 1,2,3. Congratulations to our women for a scintillating finals," Holness, 49, wrote in one tweet. "... Let's continue to make history!"

"Jamaica is truly a superpower on global track and field," he added in a second posting.

Speaking with reporters after her achievement, Thompson-Herah said that while she believed she could win, she still had some worries about getting the gold.

"I knew I had it in me, but obviously I've had my ups and downs with injuries," she said after the race, per Sports Illustrated. "I've been keeping the faith all this time. It is amazing."