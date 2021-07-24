"These awe-inspiring, multi-talented athletes are taking on the world," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said on Friday, during the primetime airing of the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony

Dwayne Johnson Ignites the Olympic Spirit for Team USA: 'They Really Are the Best of Us'

Team USA had a very special guest introducing them at the Tokyo Olympics.

Before the team entered the arena for the primetime airing of the Summer Games opening ceremony, which aired on NBC Friday night, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared in a video message to send some love to America's top athletes.

"Right now some of the very best athletes in all of America are gathered underneath the stadium where the show you've been watching has been taking place," Johnson began. "But in a matter of moments, everything changes. The longest wait of their lives is over and the culmination of their blood, sweat, and tears finally arrives."

He continued, "It's not easy to bring the entire planet together, and it certainly wasn't easy tonight, but here we are. Tonight we are all so lucky to witness the hardest workers in the room; the athletes who are a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment, and drive. And now what was once considered unthinkable one year ago is a glorious reality. We come together united to celebrate the Olympians who exemplify the very best in all of us."

The former wrestler then presented some of the athletes who will be competing for the United States over the next two weeks, kicking things off with gymnast Simone Biles.

"She's absolutely the greatest gymnast the world has ever seen," he said. "But even if there's nothing left to prove, there's a chance to launch herself even higher into the rarest air of immortality."

Up next was swimmer Katie Ledecky, who Johnson said "swims like a machine created to wreck havoc and decimate with impunity. But in reality, she's about the nicest person you'll ever meet. And kindness matters, always."

Track and field's world champion sprint star Noah Lyles followed. He "makes running as fast as you can look the way it's supposed to look: Damn fun."

Last, but certainly not least: freestyle and butterfly swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

"On dry land, he's impressive. In the water, he is simply lethal," Johnson said. "Gold metal winner, world record holder, and makes dominating in small trunks look cool as hell."

The program then continued by showing montages of more members of Team USA.

"They're kids from Minneapolis, Raleigh, and Honolulu. They're working moms with unfinished business. They're barrier breakers who've proven the power of their platform. And they're teams who have dominated for generations with no intention of changing the script for this one," Johnson said.

"These awe-inspiring, multi-talented athletes are taking on the world. They really are the best of us. They're bringing us together and they're about to bring you, at long last, the greatest two week spectacle the world has ever seen."

He concluded: "It is their Games. It is our Games. Ladies and gentleman, I am so grateful in having the honor to present to you, Team USA."

After being delayed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 11,000 athletes from 206 nations attended the opening ceremony, which was themed "United by Emotion," at Olympic Stadium, where Emperor Naruhito formally opened the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.

Team USA made a splash with their entrance, boasting a delegation of 613 athletes clad in Ralph Lauren ensembles.