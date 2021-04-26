While stuck mostly at home in Indiana, David Boudia didn't let his training suffer — he just got creative

Diver David Boudia Kept Up His Olympics Training During Lockdown by Using His Kids’ Trampoline

David Boudia has learned to adapt in order to persevere.

The Olympic diver and dad of three recently chatted with PEOPLE about how he adapted his training after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Particularly, how he figured out how to keep in shape while pool facilities were closed in Indiana during the early days of the health crisis last year.

"I think it was fun actually, like the different ways to train — this pandemic is of course not fun, but I think the ways to adapt your training to make sure you're doing what you need to do are," Boudia, 31, said. "I had a trailer in the back of my truck and I loaded a bunch of mats onto the trailer. And I set up a little station where I could still train ... and kind of do somersaults."

The four-time Olympic medalist added, "My kids have a trampoline in the backyard — perfect for a springboard — which is what I'm doing for Tokyo."

In addition, Boudia — who shares kids Knox, 2, Dakoda, 6, and Mila, 3 with wife Sonnie — also has a weight room at his home for strength training. The overall adapted experience, he admitted to PEOPLE was "definitely different."

Boudia shared that he was "of course disappointed" by the news the athletes would not be able to bring loved ones with them to Japan in July — international spectators have been banned due to COVID regulations.

"We had a chain of emails afterward, but there were about 30 people that were going from the friends alone," he said. "And they're still working to the logistics of canceling and getting reimbursed for tickets, lodging, and other activities that they were doing."

He continued, "Obviously I'll miss them, but at the end of the day, we're at a competition. I know what my objectives are and if I'm staying focused, then actually don't know or see where they are in the stands."