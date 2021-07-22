Beach volleyball player Markéta Sluková-Nausch has become the fifth member of the Czech Olympic team to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Summer Games

Beach Volleyball Player Gets Emotional After Testing Positive for COVID in Tokyo: 'This Is a Nightmare'

Beach volleyball player Markéta Sluková-Nausch has become the fifth member of the Czech Olympic team to test positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo.

News of her positive test result was announced on Thursday as the Czech Olympic Committee shared that it had launched an investigation into the outbreak of cases, according to CNN. Her husband, coach Simon Nausch, also tested positive.

"We cried, then we swore, then we cried again," Sluková-Nausch said of the reaction she and partner Barbora Hermannova, who also will not be allowed to compete, had after learning the news, per the outlet.

"I am just hoping that no other athletes will follow us, because I think that something like this is a nightmare for any athlete, for any Olympian, who gets this far, this close to the Olympic competition," she added.

Sluková-Nausch is the third athlete from the team to test positive, following table tennis player Pavel Širuček and fellow beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič. While Sluková-Nausch and Širuček have had to withdraw, it remains unclear whether Perušič will be able to compete, USA Today reported.

Per the Czech Olympic Committee, all of the individuals who have tested positive flew to Tokyo on the same charter plane last Friday.

"The investigation will focus on whether all safety measures against COVID-19 spread were upheld before, during, and after the flight and whether some individuals have neglected their duties," they said in a statement, according to Reuters.

All of the members of the delegation who tested positive have been moved out of the Olympic Village as a precaution.

"The situation is serious," Czech team leader Martin Doktor said in a statement, according to USA Today. "We have done our best to stop spreading the virus. Unfortunately, we didn't avoid sport tragedies. I'm deeply sorry."

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 91 new COVID-19 cases associated with the Tokyo Olympics, according to the Associated Press. Of those 91 cases, five athletes who were living at the Olympic Village and four "Games-related personnel" have tested positive.