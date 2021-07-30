Team USA's Connor Fields was the defending gold medalist in his race

Olympic BMX Racer Leaves on Stretcher After Crash But Is 'Awake,' Awaiting More Evaluation: Doctor

Defending Olympic champion BMX racer Connor Fields was carried out of his competition on Friday on a stretcher after a startling crash during the semifinals of his race in the Tokyo Summer Games.

But his doctors say he is awake and being evaluated.

"We can confirm that Connor Fields is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation," a team doctor tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We will share additional updates as they become available."

Further details were not provided.

Video from the crash appears to show the front wheel of Fields' bike clip the race leader as they head into the first turn, causing Fields to tumble forward on his head as he is pummeled by the other racers behind him.

"Sending hugs to Connor Fields and Saya Sakakibara after they crashed out of the cycling BMX racing semi-finals. We're thinking of you!" the Olympics said in a brief post on their Twitter.

Fields, 28, was a favorite for the podium after a strong showing in the quarterfinal on Thursday. After his crash, he finished eighth.

He won gold in men's BMX racing at the 2016 Games — a first for the U.S.

"There was kind of a point where I exited the last corner and realized I was winning," he said then. "I was like: 'Get to the line! Get to the line!' I crossed that finish line and dropped to my knees. I couldn't believe it."

Fields reportedly competed in Rio with a brace after recovering from a hand injury.

"I would be lying if I said there weren't any dark times," he said in 2016. "They say adversity makes you stronger if you let it."