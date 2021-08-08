The Tokyo Olympics Come to an End: See the Best Photos from the Closing Ceremony

After over two weeks of competition in Japan, the Summer Games ended on Sunday with a Closing Ceremony spectacle at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

By Lindsay Kimble
August 08, 2021 07:56 AM

1 of 21

Credit: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Before the festivities began, the Olympic cauldron was visible with the flame still burning brightly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

After a video montage of some of the amazing highlights of the Games, fireworks lit up the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

3 of 21

Credit: Getty

The fireworks were visible from outside of the stadium in Tokyo.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Japanese Olympians carried Japan's flag onto the field, before — with the help of a group of women clad in kimonos — the country's national anthem was played.

Advertisement

5 of 21

Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Japanese women wearing kimonos sounded ethereal during the national anthem.

6 of 21

Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Soon, individual flagbearers walked one by one into the arena, proudly representing their country.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

For Team USA, javelin thrower Kara Winger was selected to be the closing ceremony flagbearer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Winger is a four-time Olympian.

Advertisement

9 of 21

Credit: AP Photo/Vincent Thian

All the flagbearers formed a circle in the center of the stadium as media and other limited attendees looked on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Members of Team USA snapped selfies and took video footage as they marched onto the field.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

American athletes danced with some of the Japanese field staff while marching onto the field.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Team USA stars couldn't help but pose for some group shots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

With the athletes all on the field, a unique lightshow covered the center of the display while fireworks coincided.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

While Japanese band Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra performed, breakdancers took the stage dressed in everyday garb.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra formed in 1988.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

A final medal ceremony was held for the winners of the men's and women's marathons, which included Team USA bronze champion Molly Seidel (far right).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A dancer performed a moving solo routine while projections made the stage surrounding her appear to look like lanterns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A drummer performed live in the Olympic Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Performers showcased traditional dances from various parts of Japan, including the Ainu traditional dance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Credit: Getty

The Olympic anthem was performed by Japanese opera singer Tomotaka Okamoto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 21

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Games came to an official close with the extinguishing of the Olympic cauldron.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Kimble