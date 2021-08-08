The Tokyo Olympics Come to an End: See the Best Photos from the Closing Ceremony
After over two weeks of competition in Japan, the Summer Games ended on Sunday with a Closing Ceremony spectacle at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
Before the festivities began, the Olympic cauldron was visible with the flame still burning brightly.
After a video montage of some of the amazing highlights of the Games, fireworks lit up the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
The fireworks were visible from outside of the stadium in Tokyo.
Japanese Olympians carried Japan's flag onto the field, before — with the help of a group of women clad in kimonos — the country's national anthem was played.
The Japanese women wearing kimonos sounded ethereal during the national anthem.
Soon, individual flagbearers walked one by one into the arena, proudly representing their country.
For Team USA, javelin thrower Kara Winger was selected to be the closing ceremony flagbearer.
Winger is a four-time Olympian.
All the flagbearers formed a circle in the center of the stadium as media and other limited attendees looked on.
Members of Team USA snapped selfies and took video footage as they marched onto the field.
American athletes danced with some of the Japanese field staff while marching onto the field.
Team USA stars couldn't help but pose for some group shots.
With the athletes all on the field, a unique lightshow covered the center of the display while fireworks coincided.
While Japanese band Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra performed, breakdancers took the stage dressed in everyday garb.
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra formed in 1988.
A final medal ceremony was held for the winners of the men's and women's marathons, which included Team USA bronze champion Molly Seidel (far right).
A dancer performed a moving solo routine while projections made the stage surrounding her appear to look like lanterns.
A drummer performed live in the Olympic Stadium.
Performers showcased traditional dances from various parts of Japan, including the Ainu traditional dance.
The Olympic anthem was performed by Japanese opera singer Tomotaka Okamoto.
The Games came to an official close with the extinguishing of the Olympic cauldron.