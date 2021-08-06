Tara Lipinksi and Johnny Weir Will Host NBC's Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

After two weeks of guts and glory, the delayed Tokyo Games are coming to a close in Japan

As the time for a final medal count of the Tokyo Olympics approaches, NBC has tapped two special guides for the last exciting moments in Japan.

Iconic former Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will helm the Tokyo closing ceremony on Sunday with help from broadcaster Terry Gannon, NBC announced ahead of the last weekend of competition.

Primetime coverage will begin Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on NBC, with Lipinski, Weir and Gannon at the Olympic Stadium.

"I am so honored to host a Summer Olympic closing ceremony," Lipinski, 39, tells PEOPLE. "It was a privilege to host the closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics but to now have the opportunity to cover both Games, it's a dream come true."

She recounts of winning a gold medal at the 1998 Games, also in Japan, "The last time I was in Japan was when I won my medal in Nagano. I remember being just 15 years old running around the closing ceremony having the time of my life. Had you told that teenage girl that almost 25 years later she'd be hosting a closing ceremony in Japan, I don't think she would have believed you."

"It is a huge and shining distinction to host the closing ceremony in Tokyo," adds Weir, 37, noting he's worked and competed in Japan for two decades, which makes being able to celebrate the "success" of the Games "so special."

The two-time Olympian continues, "I am so thankful to Japan, who despite it all, gave the world something to smile about and I am so happy the athletes had their moment in the sun. We have so much to celebrate and I hope that our sentiments will shine through during our coverage on NBC."

In addition to coverage of the festivities, NBC will also air interviews, profiles, a countdown of the top five moments of the Games, and a special new version of the Jonas Brothers' single "Remember This." Dwyane "the Rock" Johnson will additionally introduce some of America's Paralympians, who will begin competing in Japan later this month.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will also stream the closing ceremony at 8 p.m. EST. Following the broadcast, NBC's coverage of the ceremony will be available on-demand on Peacock.