Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love Pulls Out of Tokyo Olympics: I Am 'Incredibly Disappointed'

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love will not travel to the Tokyo Olympics after spending 10 days training with Team USA.

The 32-year-old former NBA champion withdrew from the Summer Olympics on Friday, citing his physical health. Love is continuing to nurse a right calf injury that caused him to miss a portion of the 2020-2021 season.

In a statement to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Love expressed his frustration with missing out on what could be his final chance to participate in an Olympic Games.

"I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet," Love told the outlet.

This isn't the only setback for USA Basketball ahead of the Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23 (the team will play its first game on July 25).

On Thursday, Team USA announced Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal is no longer on the squad after entering health and safety protocols. Beal, 28, is joined by Detroit Pistons player Jerami Grant, who entered health and safety protocols but has not yet been ruled out of traveling with the team to Japan.

According to The Athletic, Beal will be replaced by Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs, while JaVale McGee of the Denver Nuggets will step in for Love.

Team USA was scheduled to play Australia in its fourth exhibition game on Friday night, but the game was canceled "out of an abundance of caution," likely in relation to the players who entered health and safety protocols.

Australia beat Team USA 91-83 on Monday for its second straight loss, coming days after Nigeria's 90-87 victory against the star-studded team. It was only the third time since 1992 that Team USA lost back-to-back games.

Headlining this year's U.S. team are current NBA stars Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green.