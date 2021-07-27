Biles told reporters she's "okay, just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days."

Celebrities Share Their Support for Simone Biles Following Her Sudden Women's Team Event Exit

In a sudden turn of events, Simone Biles exited the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday night in Japan after stumbling through her first event on the vault. Speaking with reporters after the final ended, Biles said she was "okay, just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days."

In a statement to PEOPLE and other outlets, USA Gymnastics said during the event that "Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Several celebrities sent tweets of support following Tuesday's news, reminding 24-year-old Biles just how much she is loved and respected as an Olympian and role model.

Hoda Kotb

The Today co-host applauded Biles' leadership, calling her a "class act" for her ability to keep her head up and be there for her teammates.

Adam Rippon

The figure skating champion reminds us all that although Biles may seem superhuman with extraordinary talent, "she's still human" and deserves her time to rest and recuperate.

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared "nothing but love and positivity" to the greatest of all time.

Meghan McCain

The former co-host of The View kept it simple and sweet: "We love you @Simone_Biles!"

Andy Cohen