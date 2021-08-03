Celebs Who Are Big Fans of the Tokyo Olympics
The most famous fans of the Summer Games have been rooting for their favorite teams and athletes from around the world
Nicole Kidman
BMX fan Kidman sent a big congrats to Australia's Logan Martin for winning gold in the first-ever freestyle category.
Jennifer Lopez
When Team USA rugby player Ilona Maher shared a video of herself fanning over Lopez, who is her "number one," Lopez responded by reposting the sweet shoutout and captioning it: "I choose you too @ilonamaher 🤍Go team USA 🇺🇸 @nbcolympics"
Matthew McConaughey
This Oscar winner tweeted out his support for Olympic golfer Xander Schauffele, who won gold in Tokyo.
Leslie Jones
Jones' commentary is essential viewing on Instagram and Twitter. The comedian has been posting her hilarious takes on the Games (as she did in 2016) and fans are loving it.
"You deserve a gold medal for your commentary," one fan commented.
Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg
Hart and Snoop have also been giving their funniest Olympics commentary and hottest takes for NBC, including one that begs the question: Why don't the horses get medals for equestrian sports?
Amy Schumer
The comedian has been infected with "olympic fever" and is rooting for Team USA beach volleyball players Alix Klineman and April Ross.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The actress shared her thoughts as she watched the opening ceremony at the start of the Games.
"The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won't stop, no matter where we are," she wrote before shouting out the Refugee Olympic Team and Team India.
Octavia Spencer
The Oscar winner celebrated Suni Lee, gold medalist and future Auburn freshman, by sharing an article about Lee's win and shouting out the college's team song.
Scott Foley
The Scandal actor was one of many who cheered for Simone Biles on the beam as she made her return to the Games after withdrawing from several events due to her mental health.
Sara Bareilles
Team USA star Caeleb Dressel's biggest fan posed with a life-sized cutout of the swimmer and jokingly gushed about "hanging out and being subtle."
Alessandra Ambrosio
At the start of the Games, the model felt nostalgic for the last Olympic Games in Rio, where she had the honor of being a torch bearer in her home country.
Ryan Seacrest
The TV host also shared a little flashback to get excited about this year's Games.
Kerry Washington
"SUNI LEE. That's the tweet," the actress shared, alongside a gif of the Olympic gold medalist.