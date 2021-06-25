The soccer star was just named to the U.S. women's national soccer team and will become the oldest American female to play in an Olympic soccer tournament

Carli Lloyd Says It's an 'Unbelievable Feeling' to Represent USA at Olympics: 'Going to Be Amazing'

Carli Lloyd is set to make history at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and she couldn't be more excited.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with Secret deodorant, the 38-year-old soccer champion says the feeling of playing for her country is like no other.

Lloyd, who represented America during the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games and is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, says, "The Olympics is something bigger than just your team. You're part of Team USA, you're representing the United States of America. It's an unbelievable feeling to be able to do that."

She adds, "I's just a fun and amazing experience to be part of. The World Cup is obviously just Women's World Cup and it's soccer and everyone is geared into it, but this event ... you have those avid fans and you have the diehard fans and then you have new fans that maybe want to tune in."

The athlete was just named to the U.S. women's national team's Olympic roster on Wednesday. After she turns 39 on July 16, Lloyd will become the oldest American female to play in an Olympic soccer tournament. The feat will break Christie Rampone's previous record.

Lloyd and the USWNT are seeking their fifth Olympic gold medal next month.

Among the others on the team are goalkeepers Adrianna Franch and Alyssa Naeher; defenders Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn and Emily Sonnett; midfielders Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Samantha Mewis; and forwards Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe.

"This group is going to be amazing and going to compete and try to win that gold medal," Lloyd assures. She adds that the Games' quick approach - the Olympics kick off with an opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23 - is "exciting," especially after the COVID-19 pandemic-caused delay. "I feel like this has been a long time coming."

Lloyd tells PEOPLE that partnering with Secret was sort of a no-brainer, especially from a "product standpoint" as she's always "running around on the field."

"It's obviously important that I'm not smelling too bad and I have a great protection in the deodorant category," she adds. "So the Secret clinical strength antiperspirant deodorant provides me with the best protection against sweat and odor, 48 hour protection, goes on dry, and it also helps fight three types of sweat - so stress, anxiety, and heat. "

Being authentic is important to Lloyd, which is why she felt comfortable aligning herself with Secret, a brand that "speaks to me" and she actually uses.