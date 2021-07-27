America's Carissa Moore Wins First-Ever Olympic Gold Medal in Women's Surfing

The firsts for Team USA continued on Tuesday, with Carissa Moore snatching the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in women's shortboard surfing.

Moore, 28, finished the competition at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Tokyo with a 14.93. The athlete's score was nearly double her opponent, Bianca Buitendag of South Africa, who took silver in the event with an 8.46.

Fellow American surfer Caroline Marks came in fourth after losing her bronze medal match to Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki.

This marked the first time that surfing has been included on the Olympic schedule for the Summer Games.

Hawaii native Moore began surfing at age 5, and at 18 became the youngest person to win a world surfing title.

The four-time world champion's event was actually pushed forward a day due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nepartak.

Last week, ahead of the Games' start, Moore shared a photo of herself holding her Olympic jersey on social media, noting that it made her "a bit emotional."

"It's getting more and more real everyday," she said.

Speaking to reporters after her victory, Moore said, "I'm very proud and honored. It's been a crazy couple of days, a little bit of a roller coaster of emotions just trying to figure out the break, find my rhythm, learning how to trust myself without my family here."

"I feel super blessed, super fortunate. It's been an incredible experience," Moore continued.

Now, Moore said she's looking forward to going back home to celebrate her historic victory with loved ones.

"I can't wait to come home and celebrate," Moore explained. "Thank you for staying up and cheering for me. It's not only my friends and family, I have friends and family all over the world. I love you guys."