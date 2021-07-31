Caeleb Dressel beat his own world record of 49.50 seconds, the latter which he set on Friday

Caeleb Dressel Wins Third Gold Medal in Tokyo, Sets New World Record for Men's 100m Butterfly

Another gold medal for Caeleb Dressel!

On Saturday at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, the swimmer, 24, won gold in the men's 100m butterfly, his first of event of the day.

Dressel finished in 49.45 seconds and beat his own world record of 49.50 seconds, the latter which he set on Friday.

With this medal, the Florida native adds to his Tokyo collection. He has already won golds in the men's 100m freestyle and the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.

On Saturday, he will be competing in the men's 50m freestyle semifinals, which will be his second of three events that day.

After swimming in the 100m butterfly final and 50m freestyle semifinals, Dressel will participate in the Olympic debut of the mixed-gender medley relay.

The relay, which is expected to be packed with gold medal contenders from each nation, will feature two men and two women in the traditional medley relay order, starting with backstroke then breastroke and butterfly before finishing with freestyle.

Earlier this week, Dressel wasn't the only one visibly emotional after his wins.

His wife, Meghan, couldn't contain her excitement when he won his second gold medal and set a new Olympic record. She was seen screaming, shouting and cheerfully jumping at a watch party in Florida.

When he hit the wall in first place in his race with a time of 47.02 seconds, she nearly fell over with excitement before bursting into tears of joy. The tears were mutual.

After leaving the pool, Dressel spoke with his loved ones remotely and grew visibly emotional. "We love you so much. We're so proud of you," Meghan told him as tears welled in his eyes.

"I cry a lot," he told reporters later. "And so I can't be calling them [my family] every night, you know, exerting that energy, but it's got to be put into my swimming."