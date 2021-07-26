The big win marks the 10th time the U.S. has won gold in the last 13 times the men's 4x100m relay has taken place at the Olympic Games

Caeleb Dressel Leads Team USA to Victory in Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay — His First Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel and Team USA won gold at the Tokyo Olympics!

On Monday, Dressel, 24, along with teammates Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple placed first in the 4x100m freestyle relay with a time of 3:08.97 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Just 1.14 seconds behind the Americans was Italy and 1.25 seconds behind was third-place finisher Australia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Americans clocked the fastest time on every leg of the race. Monday's big win marks the 10th time the U.S. has won gold in the last 13 times the men's 4x100m relay has taken place at the Olympic Games.

"Hi mom, hi dad!" Dressel said to the camera after the relay victory.

Speaking with NBC's Michele Tafoya before their medal ceremony, Dressel said, "It feels great. We knew there was a huge target on our back, every go around. It was nice, I mean I'd say we dominated that pretty well," adding, We're never going to doubt ourselves, that's how Team USA works. We had a couple people rule us out of that event, we're never going to take that. It feels nice to dominate that event and have that back on home soil."

4x100 relay

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

4x100m relay

After the medal ceremony, Dressel was seen throwing his gold medal to Brooks Curry in the stands. Curry swam for Dressel in the preliminary heat, and Dressel replaced him for the final round.

In Tokyo, the Florida native could win seven gold medals, just one shy of Phelps' record of eight golds in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Dressel, who is one of four USA Swimming captains this year, has been widely called the heir to Phelps as Dressel's thrilling heats over the past couple of years have brought the same superstar spotlight to the sport as Phelps' headlining appearances in the past.

4x100m relay

Next in Tokyo, Dressel will compete in the men's 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle events on July 27, July 29 and July 30 respectively.