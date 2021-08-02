All the Best Photos of Five-Time Medalist Caeleb Dressel Dominating at the Tokyo Olympics
Caeleb Dressel ended the Tokyo Olympics with five gold medals — which included three individual titles
Golden Gratitude
Dressel, 24, set an Olympic record in the 50m free when he swam a time of 21.07 seconds.
Flying Through the Water
Dressel set not one, but two records in the 100m butterfly — the Olympic and the world.
Something to Yell About
Dressel and teammate Ryan Murphy couldn't contain their excitement after winning the men's 4x100m medley relay.
Toweling Off
The athlete swam the butterfly leg in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay final.
Walking the Deck
Tokyo marked the second Games for Dressel, who competed and medaled in relays at the Rio Games in 2016.
Waiting for Victory
Dressel talked about what made Team USA "so unique" during a press conference, noting that it was really the "stupid little moments" of bonding like grabbing a meal together.
Perfect in the Pool
The swimmer already owned the world record in the 100m butterfly going into the final for his signature event.
Thumbs Up
Dressel was able to check-in with his loved ones — including wife Meghan — via video call at the conclusion of his races.
Team Spirit
Dressel's history-making relay team included Zach Apple, Murphy and Michael Andrew.
Superstar Stretches
The Florida native has previously said that he was inspired by his brother to start getting tattoos.
Eyeing Records
Getting visibly emotional after his races, Dressel admitted to reporters "I cry a lot."
Onto the Next Games
The next summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024, though it's still unclear of Dressel will decide to compete.