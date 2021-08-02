All the Best Photos of Five-Time Medalist Caeleb Dressel Dominating at the Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel ended the Tokyo Olympics with five gold medals — which included three individual titles

August 02, 2021 03:39 AM

Golden Gratitude

Credit: Du Yang/China News Service via Getty Images

Dressel, 24, set an Olympic record in the 50m free when he swam a time of 21.07 seconds.

Flying Through the Water

Credit: Kyodo via AP Images

Dressel set not one, but two records in the 100m butterfly — the Olympic and the world.

Something to Yell About

Credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Dressel and teammate Ryan Murphy couldn't contain their excitement after winning the men's 4x100m medley relay.

Toweling Off

Credit: AP Photo/David Goldman

The athlete swam the butterfly leg in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay final.

Walking the Deck

Credit: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Tokyo marked the second Games for Dressel, who competed and medaled in relays at the Rio Games in 2016.

Waiting for Victory

Credit: Wang Jingqiang/Xinhua via Getty Images

Dressel talked about what made Team USA "so unique" during a press conference, noting that it was really the "stupid little moments" of bonding like grabbing a meal together.

Perfect in the Pool

Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The swimmer already owned the world record in the 100m butterfly going into the final for his signature event.

Thumbs Up

Credit: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Dressel was able to check-in with his loved ones — including wife Meghan — via video call at the conclusion of his races.

Team Spirit

Credit: Credit Image: © David McIntyre/ZUMA Press Wire

Dressel's history-making relay team included Zach Apple, Murphy and Michael Andrew.

Superstar Stretches

Credit: Photo by Oliver Weiken/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Florida native has previously said that he was inspired by his brother to start getting tattoos.

Eyeing Records

Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Getting visibly emotional after his races, Dressel admitted to reporters "I cry a lot."

Onto the Next Games

Credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The next summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024, though it's still unclear of Dressel will decide to compete.

