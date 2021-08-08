Richard Torrez Jr. won silver after losing to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the super heavyweight division

Boxer Richard Torrez Jr. Wins Silver and Team USA's Final Medal on Last Competition Day of Tokyo Olympics

And the final Team USA medal recipient in Tokyo is ... boxer Richard Torrez Jr.!

At the Kokugikan Arena on Sunday, on the 16th and last competition day of the Summer Games, the 22-year-old southpaw from California won silver after his loss to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the final of the super heavyweight division, which showcases fighters above 91kg with no upper limit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Torrez Jr.'s silver was decided after unanimous decision by all five judges who agreed that Jalolov took more rounds.

Sunday's bout was a rematch for the pair.

At the 2019 AIBA world championships, the American, who is six inches shorter than his gold medal-winning opponent, suffered his first career knockout and was stretchered out of the ring following a punch from Jalolov.

At the time, Torrez Jr.'s knockout went viral and has since been viewed on YouTube more than a million times.

Torrez

To reach the finals in Tokyo, Torrez Jr. defeated Algeria's Chaouib Bouloudinats in his opening bout, took down Cuba's Dainier Pero in the quarterfinals and bloodied Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev, winning by TKO in the semifinals.

The boxer, who was only 8 years old when he first competed, is the No. 1 ranked American and No. 3 in the world. (He also likes to listen to Ludwig van Beethoven before training and bouts.)

The Tokyo Games were a family affair for Torrez Jr. as he was coached by his father, Richard Torrez Sr., who competed in the trials for the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

The last American to win in the super heavyweight class at the Olympics was Tyrell Biggs, back in L.A. in 1984, the same year the division debuted at the Olympics as well as the year Torrez Sr. fought at trials.

Torrez

Torrez Jr. is the third generation of his boxing family after his great grandfather, Juan Torrez, who emigrated from Mexico in 1920. Torrez Jr.'s late grandfather Manuel Torrez, who died in 2000, was a southwest Golden Gloves champion.

Earlier on Sunday, American Keyshawn Davis also won silver after dropping a 4-1 decision from the judges to Cuba's Andy Cruz in the men's lightweight division.

The U.S. is the only country to take home more than 100 medals in Tokyo with an overall total of 113 and will finish the Olympics with the highest medal count, including the most golds, after trailing China for several days.