Fighting for More Than a Medal: Olympic Boxer Duke Ragan on Winning Silver for Incarcerated Father, Family

"If it wasn't for you I probably wouldn't be in the position I'm in now that's your silver medal," Duke Ragan said about his father wearing his Tokyo Olympics prize

After winning a historic medal at the Tokyo Summer Games, Duke Ragan visited his father, Derek, in prison to present his Olympics prize to his No. 1 fan.

The 23-year-old Cincinnati native, who became the first professional boxer to compete at the Olympic for Team USA and the first U.S. boxer to medal in men's featherweight since Ricardo Juarez in 2000, won silver after losing to Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian Olympic Committee on Aug. 5.

For Ragan, his victory wasn't just for him, but it was also for his family.

"It was a wonderful experience, of course. I'm thankful that I was able to showcase my skill with some of the best fighters in the world," Ragan told PEOPLE in Tokyo, reflecting on his Olympics debut. "I really don't have the words to explain how I feel for real. It was like, can't really describe it, but it was definitely worth every second of being here."

In Japan, Ragan was without any fans in the audience due to COVID-19 and thousands of miles away from his family.

"Back at home, it was a very big support system. My family, my friends, fans were out throwing fight parties and just supporting me, reaching out to me, sending me encouragement letters, or just sending me love," he said, adding that his mother, Mary, surprised him with a special package.

"She sent me a magazine of Muhammad Ali, a notebook and a pen. [She] told me to write down my goals. That kind of made my whole trip better," said Ragan, who also kept in frequent contact with his 4-year-old daughter, Kynnedi. "I always think about being back with my daughter when I'm away for so long."

Duke Ragan

By learning Ragan's story, anyone would understand why he's such a family man.

He started boxing at a young age after watching his brother train for several hours with their coach and dad. And under the guidance of Derek, the Olympian first competed at age 9. Eventually, Ragan went on to become Golden Gloves national champion in 2016, winning a silver medal in his world championship debut in 2017 and turning professional in 2020.

His motivation only grew stronger after Derek was charged and pleaded guilty in federal court for selling synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Before heading off to Tokyo, Ragan made sure to see his dad in person.

"He had his first court date, it was like a visual court date. I just wanted to see his face because I always see him through a computer screen. [It was] my first time in like three years that I saw him face-to-face," Ragan said.

Though it wasn't gold, Ragan completed his mission of medaling in Tokyo and was able to see his father again face-to-face to show off his silver.

"We probably fought more than we went to the gym and we went to the gym everyday that's the type of bond we had if it wasn't for you I probably wouldn't be in the position I'm in now that's your silver medal I appreciate you I'm see you soon," he wrote on Instagram this week, along with a photo of him smiling with Derek, who proudly wore his son's medal around his neck.

Duke Ragan

Since coming back to the states, Ragan has been sharing his medal with those who helped him get to where he is today.

And the second-place finish will, he said, serve as added motivation.

"I do feel like this gave me that extra push. It made me hungrier. You know, to get defeated in the finals, it's heartbreaking. You came that far to no losing the finals but I'm satisfied," he said. "I take my wins like I take my losses. It definitely will boost me up to make me a better fighter, to always prepare, always be ready."

As for the next Olympics, Ragan has not set anything in stone.