Incredible Photos from Olympic Competitions in Tokyo the Week of July 31, 2021

The Olympics may be winding down, but athletes are only ramping up

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett
August 05, 2021 08:59 PM

1 of 50

Credit: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty

Team USA's Ryan Crouser competes in the men's shot put final during the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug. 5; he later won the gold medal.

2 of 50

Credit: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty

China's Quan Hongchan competes in the women's 10m platform diving final event during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Aug. 5. Just 14 years old, she scored perfect 10s and won gold. 

3 of 50

Credit: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty

Czech Republic's Adam Sebastian Helcelet competes in the men's decathlon javelin throw on Aug. 5.

4 of 50

Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam celebrates after winning the women's heptathlon on Aug. 5.

5 of 50

Credit: ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP/Getty

Gold medalist Damian Warner of Canada (center), silver medalist Kevin Mayer of France (left) and bronze medalist Ashley Moloney of Australia (right) pose with their competitors after the men's decathlon event on Aug. 5.

6 of 50

Credit: Al Bello/Getty

Swimmers start the race in the men's 10km marathon swimming event on day 13 of the games, Aug. 5.

7 of 50

Credit: Koji Watanabe/Getty

The sun sets on Aug. 5 as the United States begins a baseball game against South Korea.

8 of 50

Credit: Michael Steele/Getty

Katie Nageotte of Team USA reacts as she flies through the air during the Aug. 5 women's pole vault final.

9 of 50

Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Rudy Gobert of France and Mike Tobey of Slovenia tip off during the first half of their men's basketball semi-final game on Aug. 5.

10 of 50

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Missing something? A rider momentarily loses his board during the men's skateboarding park heats at Ariake Sports Park on Aug. 5.

11 of 50

Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty

An overview shows Ukraine's Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk compete to take third place in the final of the women's duet free routine artistic swimming event on Aug. 4.

12 of 50

Credit: AFP/Getty

France's Julia Chanourdie looks upward as she competes in the women's sport climbing lead qualification on Aug. 4.

13 of 50

Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty

Tamyra Mensah of Team USA celebrates following the women's wrestling freestyle 68kg gold medal match on Aug. 3. 

14 of 50

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Poppy Olsen of Australia competes during the women's skateboarding park preliminary heat 4 on Aug. 4. 

15 of 50

Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty

Anastasia Nichita of Moldova competes against Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria during the women's freestyle 57kg final on Aug. 4. 

16 of 50

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

Taio Kanai of Japan and Aurel Manga of France compete in the men's 110m hurdles semi-final on Aug. 4.

17 of 50

Credit: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Iuliia Timoshinina of Russia competes in the women's 10m platform preliminary round of diving on Aug. 4.

18 of 50

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Noah Lyles of the United States celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 200m final on Aug. 4.

19 of 50

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Jorge Urena of Spain competes in the men's decathlon high jump on Aug. 4.

20 of 50

Credit: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty

An underwater view shows China's Xie Siyi after completing his dive to win the men's 3m springboard diving final on Aug. 3.

21 of 50

Credit: MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty

Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez competes in the men's sport climbing lead qualification on Aug. 3.

22 of 50

Credit: MATTHIAS SCHRADER/AFP/getty

On Aug. 3, Team USA gold medalist Athing Mu (left) and bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers pose on the track after competing in the women's 800m final.

23 of 50

Credit: MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty

Germany's Alexander Megos competes in the men's sport climbing bouldering qualification on Aug. 3.

24 of 50

Credit: GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty

Great Britain's Jason Kelly competes in the Aug. 3 men's track cycling team sprint finals at Izu Velodrome.

25 of 50

Credit: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty

An underwater view shows Belarus' Vasilina Khandoshka and Daria Kulagina compete in the preliminary for the women's duet free artistic swimming event on Aug. 2.

26 of 50

Credit: JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty

China's Tang Xijing competes in the Aug. 3 artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final.

27 of 50

Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty

Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington competes in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final on Aug. 1.

28 of 50

Credit: Phil Walter/Getty

On Aug. 3, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany jump into the water as they celebrate winning bronze for finishing third in the men's skiff 49er class.

29 of 50

Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil poses with her women's all-around silver and vault gold medals on day 10 of the Games, Aug. 2.

30 of 50

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates winning the bronze medal in the Aug. 2 women's 100m hurdles final.

31 of 50

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

Gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy holds a shell of an old cast inscribed 'Road to Tokyo 2020, 2021' during the Aug. 1 men's high jump final. 

32 of 50

Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of the Russian Olympic Committee play in the tennis mixed doubles gold medal match on Aug. 1.

33 of 50

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Rim Nakamura of Japan competes in the men's park final of the BMX freestyle on day nine of the Games. 

34 of 50

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty

Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez of Venezuela celebrates during the men's weightlifting 96kg group A competition on July 31.

35 of 50

Credit: Elsa/Getty

Members of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning the women's sabre team fencing gold medal match against France on July 31. 

36 of 50

Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Team USA's Simone Biles flies during her bronze medal-winning beam routine on Aug. 3.

37 of 50

Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty

On Aug. 3, Daisuke Fukushima of Japan, riding Chanyon, soars during the jumping individual qualifier at Equestrian Park.

38 of 50

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Emmanouil Karalis of Greece holds up a sign for his parents during the men's pole vault final on Aug. 3.

39 of 50

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Armand Duplantis of Sweden flies high in the men's pole vault final on Aug. 3.

40 of 50

Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty

Tadeusz Michalik of Poland celebrates after the Aug. 3 men's wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg bronze medal match.

41 of 50

Credit: Michael Steele/Getty

Taio Kanai of Japan looks ahead as he prepares to compete in round one of the men's 110m hurdles heats on Aug. 3.

42 of 50

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Mikkel Hansen of Denmark shoots at Norway's goal during an Aug. 3 quarterfinal handball match.

43 of 50

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Tara Davis of the United States gives it her all in the women's long jump final on Aug. 3.

44 of 50

Credit: Elsa/Getty

Gold medalist Balint Kopasz of Hungary celebrates at the medal ceremony for the men's kayak single 1000m final A on Aug. 3.

45 of 50

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the gold medal in the Aug. 3 men's 400m hurdles final.

46 of 50

Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer of the Netherlands compete in the artistic swimming duet technical routine on Aug. 3.

47 of 50

Credit: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty

Gold medalist Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland celebrates after the Aug. 3 women's hammer throw final.

48 of 50

Credit: Getty

Members of the United States women's soccer team celebrate after winning bronze in their game against Australia on Aug. 5.

49 of 50

Credit: Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Dalilah Muhammad of Team USA, Femke Bol of the Netherlands and Sydney McLaughlin of Team USA run their fastest in the women's 400m hurdles final on Aug. 4. 

50 of 50

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

Florent van Aubel of Belgium celebrates after scoring against Australia in an Aug. 5 field hockey match.

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett