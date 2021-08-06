Incredible Photos from Olympic Competitions in Tokyo the Week of July 31, 2021
The Olympics may be winding down, but athletes are only ramping up
Team USA's Ryan Crouser competes in the men's shot put final during the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug. 5; he later won the gold medal.
China's Quan Hongchan competes in the women's 10m platform diving final event during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Aug. 5. Just 14 years old, she scored perfect 10s and won gold.
Czech Republic's Adam Sebastian Helcelet competes in the men's decathlon javelin throw on Aug. 5.
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam celebrates after winning the women's heptathlon on Aug. 5.
Gold medalist Damian Warner of Canada (center), silver medalist Kevin Mayer of France (left) and bronze medalist Ashley Moloney of Australia (right) pose with their competitors after the men's decathlon event on Aug. 5.
Swimmers start the race in the men's 10km marathon swimming event on day 13 of the games, Aug. 5.
The sun sets on Aug. 5 as the United States begins a baseball game against South Korea.
Katie Nageotte of Team USA reacts as she flies through the air during the Aug. 5 women's pole vault final.
Rudy Gobert of France and Mike Tobey of Slovenia tip off during the first half of their men's basketball semi-final game on Aug. 5.
Missing something? A rider momentarily loses his board during the men's skateboarding park heats at Ariake Sports Park on Aug. 5.
An overview shows Ukraine's Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk compete to take third place in the final of the women's duet free routine artistic swimming event on Aug. 4.
France's Julia Chanourdie looks upward as she competes in the women's sport climbing lead qualification on Aug. 4.
Tamyra Mensah of Team USA celebrates following the women's wrestling freestyle 68kg gold medal match on Aug. 3.
Poppy Olsen of Australia competes during the women's skateboarding park preliminary heat 4 on Aug. 4.
Anastasia Nichita of Moldova competes against Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria during the women's freestyle 57kg final on Aug. 4.
Taio Kanai of Japan and Aurel Manga of France compete in the men's 110m hurdles semi-final on Aug. 4.
Iuliia Timoshinina of Russia competes in the women's 10m platform preliminary round of diving on Aug. 4.
Noah Lyles of the United States celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 200m final on Aug. 4.
Jorge Urena of Spain competes in the men's decathlon high jump on Aug. 4.
An underwater view shows China's Xie Siyi after completing his dive to win the men's 3m springboard diving final on Aug. 3.
Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez competes in the men's sport climbing lead qualification on Aug. 3.
On Aug. 3, Team USA gold medalist Athing Mu (left) and bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers pose on the track after competing in the women's 800m final.
Germany's Alexander Megos competes in the men's sport climbing bouldering qualification on Aug. 3.
Great Britain's Jason Kelly competes in the Aug. 3 men's track cycling team sprint finals at Izu Velodrome.
An underwater view shows Belarus' Vasilina Khandoshka and Daria Kulagina compete in the preliminary for the women's duet free artistic swimming event on Aug. 2.
China's Tang Xijing competes in the Aug. 3 artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final.
Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington competes in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final on Aug. 1.
On Aug. 3, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany jump into the water as they celebrate winning bronze for finishing third in the men's skiff 49er class.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil poses with her women's all-around silver and vault gold medals on day 10 of the Games, Aug. 2.
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates winning the bronze medal in the Aug. 2 women's 100m hurdles final.
Gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy holds a shell of an old cast inscribed 'Road to Tokyo 2020, 2021' during the Aug. 1 men's high jump final.
Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of the Russian Olympic Committee play in the tennis mixed doubles gold medal match on Aug. 1.
Rim Nakamura of Japan competes in the men's park final of the BMX freestyle on day nine of the Games.
Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez of Venezuela celebrates during the men's weightlifting 96kg group A competition on July 31.
Members of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning the women's sabre team fencing gold medal match against France on July 31.
Team USA's Simone Biles flies during her bronze medal-winning beam routine on Aug. 3.
On Aug. 3, Daisuke Fukushima of Japan, riding Chanyon, soars during the jumping individual qualifier at Equestrian Park.
Emmanouil Karalis of Greece holds up a sign for his parents during the men's pole vault final on Aug. 3.
Armand Duplantis of Sweden flies high in the men's pole vault final on Aug. 3.
Tadeusz Michalik of Poland celebrates after the Aug. 3 men's wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg bronze medal match.
Taio Kanai of Japan looks ahead as he prepares to compete in round one of the men's 110m hurdles heats on Aug. 3.
Mikkel Hansen of Denmark shoots at Norway's goal during an Aug. 3 quarterfinal handball match.
Tara Davis of the United States gives it her all in the women's long jump final on Aug. 3.
Gold medalist Balint Kopasz of Hungary celebrates at the medal ceremony for the men's kayak single 1000m final A on Aug. 3.
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the gold medal in the Aug. 3 men's 400m hurdles final.
Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer of the Netherlands compete in the artistic swimming duet technical routine on Aug. 3.
Gold medalist Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland celebrates after the Aug. 3 women's hammer throw final.
Members of the United States women's soccer team celebrate after winning bronze in their game against Australia on Aug. 5.
Dalilah Muhammad of Team USA, Femke Bol of the Netherlands and Sydney McLaughlin of Team USA run their fastest in the women's 400m hurdles final on Aug. 4.
Florent van Aubel of Belgium celebrates after scoring against Australia in an Aug. 5 field hockey match.
