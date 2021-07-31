14 Amazing Pictures from the July 30 Olympics Competitions
Track and field began Friday and the images have to be seen to be believed
Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of Team USA's women's soccer team celebrate following their team's victory in the penalty shoot-out after their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on July 30.
Ukraine's Anna Pysmenska competes in the preliminary round of the women's 3m springboard diving event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
New Zealand's Valerie Adams holds a shot prior to compete in the women's shot put qualification on July 30.
Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen competes in the women's triple jump qualification on July 30.
Taiwan's Lee Yang (left) and Wang Chi-lin celebrate winning their July 30 men's doubles badminton semi-final match against Indonesia.
Brazil's Abner Teixeira celebrates after winning his men's heavy (81-91kg) quarterfinal boxing match on July 30.
Yuta Watanabe (left) and Arisa Higashino of Japan celebrate after winning the mix doubles bronze medal badminton match on day seven of the Games.
Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis prepares to compete during round one of the women's 100m heats on July 30.
Silver medalist Kye Whyte and gold medalist Bethany Shriever of Great Britain pose for a photograph while celebrating at the medal ceremony after the July 30 women's BMX final.
Athletes compete during round one of the men's 3000m steeplechase heats on day seven.
Alena Tiron of the Russian Olympic Committee is tackled in the women's quarterfinal match against New Zealand on July 30.
Xin Quan of China competes during the July 30 men's kayak slalom semifinal.
Competitors race in the men's 10000m final on day seven of the Tokyo Olympics.
Ukraine's Mykyta Nesterenko competes in the men's discus throw qualification on July 30.
Want more? See 15 Stunning Photos from Thursday's Competitions at the Tokyo Olympics.