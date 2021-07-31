14 Amazing Pictures from the July 30 Olympics Competitions

Track and field began Friday and the images have to be seen to be believed

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett
July 30, 2021 10:35 PM

Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of Team USA's women's soccer team celebrate following their team's victory in the penalty shoot-out after their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on July 30.

Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty

Ukraine's Anna Pysmenska competes in the preliminary round of the women's 3m springboard diving event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

New Zealand's Valerie Adams holds a shot prior to compete in the women's shot put qualification on July 30.

Credit: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty

Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen competes in the women's triple jump qualification on July 30.

Credit: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty

Taiwan's Lee Yang (left) and Wang Chi-lin celebrate winning their July 30 men's doubles badminton semi-final match against Indonesia.

Credit: BUDA MENDES/Getty

Brazil's Abner Teixeira celebrates after winning his men's heavy (81-91kg) quarterfinal boxing match on July 30.

Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

Yuta Watanabe (left) and Arisa Higashino of Japan celebrate after winning the mix doubles bronze medal badminton match on day seven of the Games.

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis prepares to compete during round one of the women's 100m heats on July 30.

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Silver medalist Kye Whyte and gold medalist Bethany Shriever of Great Britain pose for a photograph while celebrating at the medal ceremony after the July 30 women's BMX final.

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Athletes compete during round one of the men's 3000m steeplechase heats on day seven.

Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty

Alena Tiron of the Russian Olympic Committee is tackled in the women's quarterfinal match against New Zealand on July 30.

Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty

Xin Quan of China competes during the July 30 men's kayak slalom semifinal.

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Competitors race in the men's 10000m final on day seven of the Tokyo Olympics.

Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Ukraine's Mykyta Nesterenko competes in the men's discus throw qualification on July 30.

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett