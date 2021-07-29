15 Stunning Photos from Thursday's Competitions at the Tokyo Olympics
From Suni Lee's gold medal win to some serious celebrations, here are the best moments from the July 29 Games
Great Britain's Kye Whyte competes in the cycling BMX racing men's quarterfinals run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 29.
Hungary's goalkeeper Blanka Biro attempts a save during the women's preliminary round group B handball match against the Russian Olympic Committee on July 29.
French judoka Madeleine Malonga shows off her silver from the July 29 women's 78kg contest.
China's Chen Meng celebrates after defeating China's Sun Yingsha during the July 29 women's singles table tennis final match.
Brody Malone of Team USA competes on rings during the men's gymnastics all-around final.
Francisco Daniel Veron (left) of Argentina exchanges punches with Euri Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic during the men's middle boxing match on day six of the Games.
Zoe Claessens of Switzerland, Vineta Petersone of Latvia, Manon Valentino of France, Bethany Shriever of Great Britain, Saya Sakakibara of Australia and Lauren Reynolds of Australia grab some air in the women's BMX quarterfinal heat 3, run 2.
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Ireland head out onto the water to compete in the men's skiff 49er class on day six of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 16th tee as seen through Olympic rings during the first round of the men's individual stroke play on July 29.
Ysaora Thibus of France (right) celebrates after defeating Arianna Errigo of Italy to advance to the gold medal match in women's foil team quarterfinal on July 29.
Shi Yu Qi of China (pictured) competes against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia during a men's singles round of 16 match on day six of the Games.
Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota (front) of Japan compete against Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China (not pictured) during a July 29 women's doubles quarterfinal badminton match.
Sunisa Lee of Team USA celebrates after competing in floor exercise during the women's all-around final. She later won the gold medal.
So nice she's pictured twice: Lee defies gravity during her beam routine on July 29.
Japan's Sera Azuma shows off her Olympic-themed nails during her match against Egypt's Yara Elsharkawy in the women's foil team classification 5-8 bout on July 29.
