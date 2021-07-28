12 Gravity-Defying Photos from Wednesday's Competitions at the Tokyo Olympics
The major moments keep coming as the Olympic games continue in Tokyo
China's Xie Siyi and China's Wang Zongyuan compete in the men's synchronized 3m springboard diving final event on July 28.
Khris Middleton of Team USA dunks against Iran during a men's preliminary round Group A basketball game on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Declan Brooks of Great Britain takes a spin during a training session for the cycling BMX freestyle at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 28.
Team U.S.A.'s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez competes in the archery women's individual 1/32 eliminations event on July 28.
Remco Evenepoel of Belgium rides during the men's individual time trial on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Fuji International Speedway.
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves during his men's singles third round match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia on July 28.
Napolioni Bolaca of Fiji goes for the camera after his team wins the rugby sevens men's gold medal match against New Zealand on July 28.
Luca Curatoli of Italy (left) competes against Sanguk Oh of South Korea during the men's sabre team gold medal match on day five of the Games.
Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar competes against Italy during the women's preliminary round - pool E beach volleyball match on July 28.
Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia of Venezuela flips for joy during the weightlifting - men's 73kg Group A on day five of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Chase Kalisz of Team USA competes in a heat of the men's 200m individual medley swimming event on July 28.
Where's the ball? Daizen Maeda of Japan gets cheeky after scoring against France during a July 28 men's Group A match.