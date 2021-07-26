35 Incredible Photos from the Weekend's Olympic Competitions in Tokyo

The Games got off to a fast start, with amazing moments from Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and other athletes from around the globe

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett
July 26, 2021 04:09 PM

Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Japan's Naomi Osaka is in motion during her women's singles second round match against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland on July 26.

Credit: Elsa/Getty

Mohamed Hamza of Egypt celebrates after defeating Andrea Cassara of Italy in men's foil individual fencing on July 26.

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Mariah Duran of the United States takes a moment after falling during the women's street preliminaries on July 26 at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Credit: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty

Hiroki Ito and Kazuki Murakami of Japan defy gravity on day three of the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26.

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

That's dedication! Margielyn Didal of the Philippines celebrates shows off one special tattoo during the women's street final in skateboarding on July 26.

Credit: Clive Mason/Getty

Khouloud Mansy of Egypt crosses the line at the the end of the second womens laser radical class race on day two of the Games, July 25, at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Credit: Maja Hitij/Getty

Jaouad Achab (left) of Belgium competes against Bernardo Pie of the Dominican Republic in Taekwondo on July 25.

Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty

Australia faces the Netherlands in a preliminary water polo match on July 26. 

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Swiss gymnast Christian Baumann looks up from the horizontal bar during the July 26 men's team final. 

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Mamignan Toure of Team France drives to the basket on July 26 in the 3x3 basketball competition at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Italy's Daniele Garozzo is consoled by his coach Fabio Maria Galli after loosing against Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long on July 26 in the mens individual foil fencing gold medal match.

Credit: Fred Lee/Getty

Takeru Kitazono of Japan competes in the floor exercise during the July 26 men's gymnastics team final. 

Credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty

Japan's Shihori Oikawa (center) celebrates with her teammates after scoring against New Zealand during their women's pool B match field hockey competition on July 26. 

Credit: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty

Can you spot them? A rider hops on their horse for evening training on July 26.

Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty

The male gymnasts from Russia celebrate their artistic gymnastics gold medal win on July 26.

Credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty

Japan's Hazuki Nagai (left) carries the ball on July 26 during the women's pool B match field hockey competition against New Zealand.

Credit: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty

Japan's Mima Ito hits a shot against China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen (not pictured) in their July 26 mixed doubles table tennis final match.

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Russia's David Belyavskiy competes in the horizontal bars event of the artistic gymnastics men's team final on July 26.

Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Silver Medalist Antoaneta Kostadinova of Bulgaria sheds a tear during the July 25 medal ceremony of the 10m air pistol women's event on July 25. 

Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

Odette Giuffrida of Italy celebrates after defeating Reka Pupp of Hungary during the July 25 women's Judo contest for bronze. 

Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Team USA's Simone Biles does what she does best, flying high on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualifying round on July 25. 

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty

Myeongmok Han of South Korea competes during the weightlifting - men's 67kg group A on July 25. 

Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

France's Romain Cannone celebrates with team members on July 25 after winning in the men's epee individual gold medal fencing bout.

Credit: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty

Spain's Hugo Gonzalez has a moment of reflection during the men's 100m backstroke swimming event on July 25. 

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Off they go! Bikers compete in the men's individual triathlon on July 26 at the Odaiba Marine Park.

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt celebrates his gold medal finish in the men's individual triathlon competition on July 26.

Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty

Slovakia's Yang Wang competes against Australia's Dave Powell (not pictured) in the July 26 men's singles round two table tennis match.

Credit: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty

Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov (red) and Puerto Rico's Yankiel Rivera Figueroa fight during their men's fly preliminaries boxing match on July 26.

Credit: THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty

A basketball-playing robot named CUE plays during halftime of the men's preliminary round group B game between the United States and France on July 25.

Credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/GEtty

Players from South Africa and Britain compete during the women's pool A match of the field hockey competition on July 26.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Japan's Miki Ishii hits the ball during the July 26 women's preliminary beach volleyball pool F match between Japan and Germany.

Credit: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty

Japan's Sena Irie falls during her bout against Tunisia's Khouloud Hlimi Ep Moulahi during their women's feather (54-57kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match on July 26.

Credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty

Italy's Simona Quadarella competes in a heat for the women's 1500m freestyle swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26.

Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long (left) compete against Italy's Daniele Garozzo on July 26 in the men's individual foil fencing gold medal bout.

Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty

Kieran Smith of the United States reacts after competing in the Men's 200m freestyle semifinal on July 26.

