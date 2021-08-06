Our Favorite Photos from Friday's Olympic Competitions in Tokyo
As the remaining Olympic medals are picked up, see some of the best images from Friday's events at the Games
Spain's goalkeeper Daniel Lopez Pinedo reacts after conceding a goal during the Tokyo Olympic Games men's water polo semi-final match against Serbia on Aug. 6.
The gold medal winning team of Jamaica jumps in celebration with the silver medalists of Team USA and the bronze medal team of Great Britain after the women's 4x100m relay final on Aug. 6.
Valeriy Litaniuk of Ukraine cools off as he competes in the men's 50km race walk final on day 14 of the Tokyo Games.
Daniela Cociu and Maria Olarasu of Moldova compete during the women's canoe double 500m heat 2 on Aug. 6.
Jaime Lozano, head coach of Mexico, is thrown in the air by his players following their victory in the Aug. 6 men's bronze medal match against Japan.
Sava Randelovic of Serbia reacts during the men's water polo semifinal match against Spain on Aug. 6.
Boryana Kaleyn of Bulgaria makes a move during the individual rhythmic gymnastics all-around on Aug. 6.
Team USA's Allyson Felix stands proud after nabbing bronze in her race on Aug. 6, the women's 400m.
Players of Team Canada celebrate following their gold medal victory in the penalty shoot-out against Sweden on Aug. 6.
Australia's Harrison Garside braces for impact from Cuba's Andy Cruz during their Aug. 6 men's light (57-63kg) semifinal boxing match.
Team USA's Gable Steveson jumps for joy over his gold medal in the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final on day 14.
