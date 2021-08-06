Our Favorite Photos from Friday's Olympic Competitions in Tokyo

As the remaining Olympic medals are picked up, see some of the best images from Friday's events at the Games

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett
August 06, 2021 04:19 PM

1 of 11

Credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty

Spain's goalkeeper Daniel Lopez Pinedo reacts after conceding a goal during the Tokyo Olympic Games men's water polo semi-final match against Serbia on Aug. 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty

The gold medal winning team of Jamaica jumps in celebration with the silver medalists of Team USA and the bronze medal team of Great Britain after the women's 4x100m relay final on Aug. 6.

3 of 11

Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Valeriy Litaniuk of Ukraine cools off as he competes in the men's 50km race walk final on day 14 of the Tokyo Games.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Credit: Adam Pretty/Getty

Daniela Cociu and Maria Olarasu of Moldova compete during the women's canoe double 500m heat 2 on Aug. 6.

Advertisement

5 of 11

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty

Jaime Lozano, head coach of Mexico, is thrown in the air by his players following their victory in the Aug. 6 men's bronze medal match against Japan.

6 of 11

Sava Randelovic of Serbia reacts during the men's water polo semifinal match against Spain on Aug. 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Boryana Kaleyn of Bulgaria makes a move during the individual rhythmic gymnastics all-around on Aug. 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

Team USA's Allyson Felix stands proud after nabbing bronze in her race on Aug. 6, the women's 400m.

Advertisement

9 of 11

Credit: Francois Nel/Getty

Players of Team Canada celebrate following their gold medal victory in the penalty shoot-out against Sweden on Aug. 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/Getty

Australia's Harrison Garside braces for impact from Cuba's Andy Cruz during their Aug. 6 men's light (57-63kg) semifinal boxing match.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty

Team USA's Gable Steveson jumps for joy over his gold medal in the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final on day 14. 

Want more? See 50 Incredible Photos from Olympic Competitions in Tokyo the Week of July 31, 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett