The Best Outfits at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
See the most stylish, standout outfits from the opening ceremony of this year's Olympics
Greece
While the men's uniforms were pretty basic, the women in Greek's delegation wore super-chic pleated skirts.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan's flag bearers wore intricate, gorgeous outfits to represent their country.
Brazil
Not only did they dance their way into the stadium, the delegates from Brazil also wore tropical button-downs!
Paraguay
Paraguay's athletes looked like they were all headed to the nearest carnival.
Bermuda
Would you expect Bermuda to show up in anything other than the shorts they're famous for?
*Sings the 'Bermuda Shorts' jingle from Old Navy's iconic 2005 commercial*
United States of America
Business on top, party on the bottom! Team USA, dressed by Ralph Lauren, wore dark denim pants, striped shirts and blazers to the opening ceremony.
Aruba
Aruba's delegation brought bright colors to the opening ceremony, donning green and teal ensembles and matching hats.
Uganda
The Ugandan delegates showed up looking like royalty.
Ukraine
Bike shorts and fanny packs? To the opening ceremony? Groundbreaking! Ukraine's outfits were both comfortable and practical, with a place to store snacks!
Great Britain
Great Britain went casual with white trousers and red, white and blue striped sweat jackets.
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone paid homage to the flag in blue, green and white patterned sweatsuits.
Sao Tome and Principe
Sao Tome and Principe stood out from the crowd in lime green.
Kenya
Kenya donned striking blue and red plaid ensembles with red capes to the opening ceremony.
El Salvador
At first glance, El Salvador's uniforms didn't look like anything to write home about, but look closer and you'll see the patterned bottoms.
Australia
Australia went with a look we'll call 'Girl Scout Chic.'
Netherlands
Are the delegates from Netherlands heading to the opening ceremony or to the office? Some delegates wore belted burnt orange (the national color) and cream sleeveless jumpsuits, while others wore pinstripe suits.
Ghana
Ghana wore white outfits with intricate patterns in the color of their national flag.
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan also stood out in bright blue pants.
Tonga
Tonga had to be included in this roundup ... for obvious reasons!
Vanuatu
It's the same reason we're including Vanuatu, and it might have something to do with their flag bearer.
Canada
Canada made a statement with bright red athletic jackets, which shined on TV.
Croatia
Okay, we would absolutely wear these dresses. Where can we buy one?
Tuvalu
The tiny delegation from Tuvalu showed out for the opening ceremony!
Italy
Italy wore white ensembles — complete with an Italian flag on the belly — and red sneakers. Some athletes wore green, red and white scarves in their hair, too.
Angola
Angola made the opening ceremony their runway in black dresses with red and yellow detail.
Mexico
If you look closely, you'll see that the suits worn by the Mexican delegates have a pop of color on the lapel, and that the women are wearing flower crowns. So cute!
Luxembourg
Luxembourg rocked metallic jackets over their uniforms.