The Best Outfits at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

See the most stylish, standout outfits from the opening ceremony of this year's Olympics 

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 23, 2021 11:51 AM

Greece

Credit: Getty

While the men's uniforms were pretty basic, the women in Greek's delegation wore super-chic pleated skirts. 

Afghanistan

Credit: Getty

Afghanistan's flag bearers wore intricate, gorgeous outfits to represent their country. 

Brazil

Credit: Getty

Not only did they dance their way into the stadium, the delegates from Brazil also wore tropical button-downs! 

Paraguay

Credit: Getty

Paraguay's athletes looked like they were all headed to the nearest carnival. 

Bermuda

Credit: Getty

Would you expect Bermuda to show up in anything other than the shorts they're famous for? 

*Sings the 'Bermuda Shorts' jingle from Old Navy's iconic 2005 commercial* 

United States of America

Credit: Getty

Business on top, party on the bottom! Team USA, dressed by Ralph Lauren, wore dark denim pants, striped shirts and blazers to the opening ceremony. 

Aruba

Credit: Getty

Aruba's delegation brought bright colors to the opening ceremony, donning green and teal ensembles and matching hats. 

Uganda

Credit: Getty

The Ugandan delegates showed up looking like royalty. 

Ukraine

Credit: Getty

Bike shorts and fanny packs? To the opening ceremony? Groundbreaking! Ukraine's outfits were both comfortable and practical, with a place to store snacks! 

Great Britain

Credit: Getty

Great Britain went casual with white trousers and red, white and blue striped sweat jackets.

Sierra Leone

Credit: Getty

Sierra Leone paid homage to the flag in blue, green and white patterned sweatsuits. 

Sao Tome and Principe

Credit: Getty

Sao Tome and Principe stood out from the crowd in lime green. 

Kenya

Credit: Getty

Kenya donned striking blue and red plaid ensembles with red capes to the opening ceremony. 

El Salvador

Credit: Getty

At first glance, El Salvador's uniforms didn't look like anything to write home about, but look closer and you'll see the patterned bottoms. 

Australia

Credit: Getty

Australia went with a look we'll call 'Girl Scout Chic.' 

Netherlands

Credit: Getty

Are the delegates from Netherlands heading to the opening ceremony or to the office? Some delegates wore belted burnt orange (the national color) and cream sleeveless jumpsuits, while others wore pinstripe suits.  

Ghana

Credit: Getty

Ghana wore white outfits with intricate patterns in the color of their national flag. 

Kazakhstan

Credit: Getty

Kazakhstan also stood out in bright blue pants. 

Tonga

Credit: Getty

Tonga had to be included in this roundup ... for obvious reasons

Vanuatu

Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

It's the same reason we're including Vanuatu, and it might have something to do with their flag bearer. 

Canada

Credit: Getty

Canada made a statement with bright red athletic jackets, which shined on TV.

Croatia

Credit: Getty

Okay, we would absolutely wear these dresses. Where can we buy one? 

Tuvalu

Credit: Getty

The tiny delegation from Tuvalu showed out for the opening ceremony! 

Italy

Credit: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Italy wore white ensembles — complete with an Italian flag on the belly — and red sneakers. Some athletes wore green, red and white scarves in their hair, too.

Angola

Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Angola made the opening ceremony their runway in black dresses with red and yellow detail. 

Mexico

Credit: Shutterstock

If you look closely, you'll see that the suits worn by the Mexican delegates have a pop of color on the lapel, and that the women are wearing flower crowns. So cute! 

Luxembourg

Credit: Getty

Luxembourg rocked metallic jackets over their uniforms. 

