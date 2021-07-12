The Top Athletes to Watch in the 6 New Olympic Sports

Brown, who is turning 13 on July 12, will be Great Britain's youngest Olympian of all time, and most promising athlete. She's currently ranked fourth in the world, and has skateboard legend Tony Hawk singing her praises.

"She could definitely be one of the best female skaters ever, if not one of the best, well-rounded skaters ever, regardless of gender," Hawk told ESPN. "She has such confidence, such force, even at such a young age. The way she's able to learn new tricks and the way she absorbs direction, it's so rare."

The star, who got into skateboarding by learning tricks on YouTube, may be young, but that doesn't mean she hasn't gone through hardships getting to where she is today.

Last year in June, she revealed on Instagram that she experienced her worst fall, which led to skull fractures and a broken wrist and hand.

"It's okay to fall sometimes," she said from a hospital bed in her Instagram clip. "I'm just going to get back up and push even harder."

Brown's father Stu is from Great Britain, whom she's representing; her mother Mieko is from Japan.

You can watch the skating phenom compete on Aug. 4.