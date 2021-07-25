Olympians Talk About Playing in Empty Venues for Pandemic-Delayed Tokyo Games: 'We Miss Everybody So Much'

The Tokyo Olympics are being held without international fans in attendance after the host city declared it's fourth COVID-19 state of emergency measure, which will run from July 12 to Aug. 22, two weeks after the Summer Games conclude on Aug. 8.

Total number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise as more and more athletes, team officials and personnel report their positive test results. Olympic organizers reported the first case of COVID-19 at the athlete's village on July 17.

The Tokyo Paralympics are scheduled to run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 but Japan has yet to announce new COVID-related rules about spectators participating in events.