Olympic Athletes Are Returning Home! See the Sweet Reunion Photos and Videos
Is someone cutting an onion in here? Because we can't stop crying over these sweet Olympic family reunions
Simone Biles
The gymnast, who won silver and bronze at the Tokyo Games, reunited with her mother Nellie and father Ron in Texas after spending weeks away competing.
"Houston, I'm home. Thanks for making sure I didn't have to wait one more minute to see my family @united," Biles, who is a spokesperson for the airline, wrote on Instagram.
Helen Glover
The rower for Team Great Britain — the first mother ever to row for her country at the Olympic Games— received an adorable welcome home from her three children after coming in 4th place in her event at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
"This feeling," Glover captioned the heartwarming video of her little ones giving her "#runningcuddles."
"It's mommy," Glover exclaims in the video of her son Logan, 3, and twins Kit and Willow, 1, coming to greet her.
Sunisa Lee
The gymnast, who made history as the first Hmong-American Olympic gymnast, brought home gold to her family!
The family reunited on Today, with Suni (who won three medals at the Tokyo Summer Games) saying that the moment was "amazing, I haven't seen them in so long. To see them here with me in New York is absolutely amazing. I feel so proud. I'm so happy to see them."
She was joined by her parents, John Lee and Yeev Thoj, and two siblings, Jonah and Shyenne.
Max Whitlock
The Olympic gymnast for Team Great Britain brought home the gold for his country and got an airport greeting from his daughter Willow that screamed, "My dad's the greatest!"
"What an amazing surprise, my family kept it a secret so I didn't think they were meeting me at the airport. Wow it feels good to be home 😊," Whitlock captioned the video of his daughter running into his arms at the airport.
And as if the greeting wasn't adorable enough, he added a video showing her his medal right then and there. Cue the waterworks!
Danielle Lawrie
The mom of two returned home after helping Canada win the bronze medal in softball, reuniting with her daughters, Audrey and Maddie, at the airport after 73 days away.
"We all have to make sacrifices at times, whether it's for a job, family, significant other or sports," she wrote on Instagram alongside their reunion video.
She added, "My heart felt 100% complete in THIS MOMENT!"
Caeleb Dressel
Swimmer Caeleb Dressel reunited with his family in New York City after winning five gold medals at the Tokyo games. He joked on Today, "They couldn't see me because I had like five bags coming home, so I think they just saw the top of my head walking down.
His mom and wife said that they ran to the Olympian and that their reunion was full of "happy tears."
Savannah Guthrie
While not an athlete, the Today host was away from her kiddos, daughter Vale and son Charles "Charley" Max, for quite some time covering the games.
She posted a glimpse of her return on Instagram writing, "Goodbye Tokyo —> hello NYC! So happy to be home."
She told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) of her reunion with her kids, "We never are apart from our kids this long. Never. That's one of the joys of having this regular schedule. This is actually a great mom job — we're home every day, we get to spend our afternoons with our kids. So I do think absence makes the heart grow fonder."
Hoda Kotb
Guthrie's co-host Kotb was also thrilled to be home with her daughters, Hope Catherine and Haley Joy.
Kotb celebrated her return with a collection of sweet photos posted to Instagram Thursday, captioning the post simply, "Home ❤️❤️❤️."
Kotb told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) "I mean, I knew they loved me, but I was unaware of how much. When I walked in I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' because they just wouldn't let me go. It was beautiful. Finally I was like, 'Time for beddy-bye. Night, night. Mama's gotta go.' I started to feel dizzy like I was going to fall down!"