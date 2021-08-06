Olympic Athletes Are Returning Home! See the Sweet Reunion Photos and Videos

The rower for Team Great Britain — the first mother ever to row for her country at the Olympic Games— received an adorable welcome home from her three children after coming in 4th place in her event at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

"This feeling," Glover captioned the heartwarming video of her little ones giving her "#runningcuddles."

"It's mommy," Glover exclaims in the video of her son Logan, 3, and twins Kit and Willow, 1, coming to greet her.