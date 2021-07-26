Unforgettable Photos of Athletes Finding Out They Won Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Photographers managed to capture the greatest moments of these athletes' careers in these spectacular photos
Team China's Yiwen Sun explodes with emotion after defeating Team Romania's Maria Popescu in the women's épée fencing competition at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24.
Japan's Yuto Horigome brings home gold for the home team at the Skateboarding Men's Street Finals at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 25.
Team USA's Lee Kiefer celebrates as she makes history as the first American woman to win a medal in individual foil. Not only did she place, she won gold at the Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25.
USA's Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win gold in taekwondo after defeating Team ROC's Tatiana Minina at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25.
Japan's Judo star Uta Abe lets her victory sink in as she makes history as the first Japanese gold medalist in her division after defeating France's Amandine Buchard at Nippon Budokan on July 25.
Abe has more to celebrate at the Games: Older brother and fellow Olympian Hifumi also won gold in the men's 66-kg division.
Tom Daley
The British diver was overcome with emotion after taking home his first gold medal at his third Olympic competition, in the synchronized diving event.
Yui Ohashi of Team Japan lights up upon discovering her Women's 400m Individual medley final win at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25.
Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt triumphantly holds up the Olympics banner following his men's individual triathlon competition win at the Odaiba Marine Park on July 26.
Canada's Margaret MacNeill receives a big hug from Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem after grabbing gold in the 100m Butterfly for Women at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on July 26.
Momiji Nishiya wins the first-ever women's skateboarding gold medal and becomes one of the youngest Olympians ever — at just 13 — at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 26.
South Korea archery star's Kim Je-deok fist bumps teammate Oh Jin-hyek as they become gold medalists following their men's team gold medal match against Taiwan at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 26.
Team USA's Bowen Becker, Blake Pieroni and Caeleb Dressel win gold in the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26.
Russia's Sofia Pozdniakova continues the Pozdniakova family Olympic legacy by winning against Sofya Velikaya in the women's individual sabre at the Makuhari Messe Hall on July 26.
Pozdniakova's father is a four-time Olympic champion and the current president of the Russian Olympic committee, according to NBC.
Hidilyn Diaz becomes overwhelmed with emotion as she brings home the gold to the Philippines — the country's first gold medal — and sets a new Olympic record of lifting 127kg in the clean and jerk during the women's 55kg group A weightlifting final at the Tokyo International Forum on July 26.
Team ROC's David Belyavskiy, Artur Dalaloyan, Nikita Nagornyy and Denis Abliazin burst into tears after winning gold in the Men's Team Final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26.
Team Croatia's Matea Jelic waves the Croatian flag after defeating Lauren Williams of Team Great Britain at Women's -67kg taekwondo at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 26.
Team Slovenia's Benjamin Savsek enjoys his gold medal run in the Men's Canoe Slalom Final at Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre on July 26.
Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain makes waves to celebrate his Men's 100m Breaststroke Final win at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26.
Team USA's gold medalist Vincent Hancock takes a selfie with his coach following his Skeet Men's Finals win at the Asaka Shooting Range on July 26.