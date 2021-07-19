Every Must-See Photo of Athletes and Stars Arriving at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The world's greatest athletes are arriving in Japan ahead of the upcoming Olympics opening ceremony, which begins on Friday, July 23

By Diane J. Cho
Updated July 20, 2021 02:46 PM

1 of 17

Flyer Than the Rest

Team USA gymnastics is "TOKYO BOUND" with teammates Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner posing as copilots on their flight overseas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Touch Down in Japan

Biles dropped a pin to signify that she and USA gymnastics teammate Jordan Chiles have officially made it to Olympic Village.

3 of 17

Dream Come True

USA's Chiles also shared a post with Biles, writing, "am I dreaming… ✨"

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Milestone Moment

USA softball's Cat Osterman captured her first moments of entering Olympic Village, sharing a slideshow of her posing with the iconic Olympic rings and with her teammates.

Advertisement

5 of 17

Train to Fukushima

USA softball's Monica Abbott snapped the ladies ready to head to Fukushima, where they will fight to win gold.

6 of 17

Fierce Four

More members of team USA gymnastics share their arrival at Olympic Village, including Sunisa Lee (the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast), Skinner, Chiles and Grace McCallum.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Day 1

Credit: sunisa lee/ instagram

The mighty six — Biles, Lee, Chiles, McCallum, Jade Carey and Skinner — will be tough to beat as they go head to head with the best gymnasts in the world at the upcoming Games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Airport Buddies

Team USA water polo stars Stephania Haralabidis and Ashleigh Johnson are all smiles as they pose ahead of their flight to Tokyo.

Advertisement

9 of 17

'We Made It!'

Repping the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, midfielder Julie Ertz shared her arrival status on Instagram, documenting her #RoadToTokyo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

'United and Ready to Go'

Credit: Carissa Moore/ instagram

Team USA surfing got ready to board their flight together to embark on their journey to the Games, and surf star Carissa Moore could not be more excited!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

On the Move

Credit: Kolohe Andino/ instagram

Moore shared a photo of surfing teammate Caroline Marks on the team's bus, which teammate Kolohe Andino reposted on his Instagram Stories. Also tagged in the post are fellow teammates Brett Simpson and John John Florence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Locals Love

Moore snapped an amazing group photo of herself, her teammates and a crowd of supporters at the beach, cheering as they watch Team USA train for the Games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Final Destination

After nearly 22 hours of traveling, Today cohost Savannah Guthrie announced her arrival by sharing several Instagram posts, including an enthusiastic one outside the stadium.

Friend and fellow journalist Deborah Roberts commented on the post, writing, "Enjoy 🇯🇵"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Dream Big

The Italian National Team's volleyball star Osmany Juantorena snapped a pic in front of the Olympic rings, writing, "ECCOMI QUA , IL MIO SOGNO CONTINUA," in Italian, which translates to, "Here I am, my dream continues."

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Making Waves

Team USA swimming stars, including Kate Douglass, Paige Madden and Alex Walsh, are all smiles just four days away from the start of the Games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

5 Star Review

USA's beach volleyball star April Ross detailed her experience exploring the Olympic village and said, "the food is great 🙌🏼 the AC is flowing☃️ the plaza is adorable🏮the gym is top notch💯 the views are 😍🌇🌉 and the #TeamUSA facilities and staff are amazing❤️🤍💙"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

Ready to Win

USA beach volleyball's Alix Klineman shared her excitement, alongside teammates Ross and Angie Akers, ahead of their first game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Diane J. Cho