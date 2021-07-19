Every Must-See Photo of Athletes and Stars Arriving at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
The world's greatest athletes are arriving in Japan ahead of the upcoming Olympics opening ceremony, which begins on Friday, July 23
Flyer Than the Rest
Team USA gymnastics is "TOKYO BOUND" with teammates Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner posing as copilots on their flight overseas.
Touch Down in Japan
Biles dropped a pin to signify that she and USA gymnastics teammate Jordan Chiles have officially made it to Olympic Village.
Dream Come True
USA's Chiles also shared a post with Biles, writing, "am I dreaming… ✨"
Milestone Moment
USA softball's Cat Osterman captured her first moments of entering Olympic Village, sharing a slideshow of her posing with the iconic Olympic rings and with her teammates.
Train to Fukushima
USA softball's Monica Abbott snapped the ladies ready to head to Fukushima, where they will fight to win gold.
Fierce Four
More members of team USA gymnastics share their arrival at Olympic Village, including Sunisa Lee (the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast), Skinner, Chiles and Grace McCallum.
Day 1
The mighty six — Biles, Lee, Chiles, McCallum, Jade Carey and Skinner — will be tough to beat as they go head to head with the best gymnasts in the world at the upcoming Games.
Airport Buddies
Team USA water polo stars Stephania Haralabidis and Ashleigh Johnson are all smiles as they pose ahead of their flight to Tokyo.
'We Made It!'
Repping the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, midfielder Julie Ertz shared her arrival status on Instagram, documenting her #RoadToTokyo.
'United and Ready to Go'
Team USA surfing got ready to board their flight together to embark on their journey to the Games, and surf star Carissa Moore could not be more excited!
On the Move
Moore shared a photo of surfing teammate Caroline Marks on the team's bus, which teammate Kolohe Andino reposted on his Instagram Stories. Also tagged in the post are fellow teammates Brett Simpson and John John Florence.
Locals Love
Moore snapped an amazing group photo of herself, her teammates and a crowd of supporters at the beach, cheering as they watch Team USA train for the Games.
Final Destination
After nearly 22 hours of traveling, Today cohost Savannah Guthrie announced her arrival by sharing several Instagram posts, including an enthusiastic one outside the stadium.
Friend and fellow journalist Deborah Roberts commented on the post, writing, "Enjoy 🇯🇵"
Dream Big
The Italian National Team's volleyball star Osmany Juantorena snapped a pic in front of the Olympic rings, writing, "ECCOMI QUA , IL MIO SOGNO CONTINUA," in Italian, which translates to, "Here I am, my dream continues."
Making Waves
Team USA swimming stars, including Kate Douglass, Paige Madden and Alex Walsh, are all smiles just four days away from the start of the Games.
5 Star Review
USA's beach volleyball star April Ross detailed her experience exploring the Olympic village and said, "the food is great 🙌🏼 the AC is flowing☃️ the plaza is adorable🏮the gym is top notch💯 the views are 😍🌇🌉 and the #TeamUSA facilities and staff are amazing❤️🤍💙"
Ready to Win
USA beach volleyball's Alix Klineman shared her excitement, alongside teammates Ross and Angie Akers, ahead of their first game.